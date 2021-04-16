This is an opinion piece.
I’m not surprised by anything my beautiful and talented cousin Faith Davis accomplishes.
Faith graduated from Albertville High School in 2018 and spent two years at Snead State, where she was a member of the College Street Singers. She transferred to Jacksonville State last fall.
In March, JSU and The Anniston Star conducted an essay and picture contest to celebrate Women’s History Month. A panel of JSU faculty and personnel of the Women’s History Month Committee judged the entries.
Faith’s essay, “A fair, equal chance at education,” won first place in the college division.
Faith’s mom, the beautiful Sherry McMullins Davis, is my first cousin. Her father, Larry Davis, is the best bass guitar player I’ve ever known. I know they are super proud of their daughter.
Congratulations to you, Faith. You rock, girl. I’m excited to see what the future holds for you. I am confident you are going places.
Joanna Hammett, Geraldine
I first met Joanna Hammett in the summer of 2016, when I interviewed her to write a story about her competing in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.
I think she was 13 at the time, and she impressed me with her maturity, confidence and competitive spirit.
Besides being a rodeo star, Joanna went on to become a star for the Geraldine Lady Bulldogs in basketball and volleyball. On Monday night, she won the Class 3A Bryant-Jordan Student Achievement Award. She advanced to the state level after winning at the region level.
Joanna picked up a $3,500 scholarship at Monday’s banquet in Birmingham.
Congratulations to you, Joanna. I know you are going places.
Brody Samples, Sardis
The first time I watched Brody Samples pitch was in 2018. I remember asking someone at Sardis, “He’s really just in the eighth grade?” That’s how impressive he was then, and nothing’s changed since.
On Thursday, the junior right-hander delivered a dominant performance on the mound to help Sardis defeat archrival Boaz 5-0 and clinch the Class 5A, Area 13 championship. He limited the Pirates to one hit and two walks while tossing the shutout. He racked up eight strikeouts.
Brody’s become the ace of the Lions’ staff, but that’s no surprise to me or anyone else who’s followed his career. Best of luck to Brody and the Lions in the state playoffs.
Brody Samples is another young person who is going places.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.