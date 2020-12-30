The awards continue to roll in for the Guntersville Wildcats following their undefeated season and a 10-1 year overall.
After having 19 players selected for the All-Marshall County team, the Wildcats had three players selected for the 5A All-State team, and now top the list of players on the All-Region 7 team.
The Wildcats had 17 players selected to the All-Region team, including 10 picked to the first team, and had two players, along with coach Lance Reese, take home individual All-Region honors following their Region 7 champion season.
Wide receiver Jack Harris was named the Region 7 MVP for his season, adding to his Marshall County MVP and All-State honors, follow his season which consisted of 53 catches for 1,142 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Wildcats’ Jerrell Williamson was also named Defensive MVP, to go with his Marshal County Defensive MVP honors, after he posed 93.5 tackles, including 68 solo tackles. Coach Reese was named the Region 7 Coach of the Year, an award he also won earlier this month for the All-Marshall County teams.
In addition to those players, the Wildcats had 10 other players named to the All-Region first team, and seven receive honorable mention honors: First team players are DB Dewayne Hundley, WR/DB Cooper Davidson, QB Cole McCarty, WR/DB Brandon Fussell, RB Logan Pate, S/LB Mackenley Hampton, DL Miller Kutner, McCormack Langford, OL Brooks Martin, and K Pablos Rios.
Boaz, who finished third in Region 7 play, had 11 players selected to the team, including seven on the first team, three of which were on the offensive line. First team honorees were DL Junior Lankford, LB Cole Bowling, OL Gavin Smart, DB Carson Chamblee, OL Ben Patterson, RB Kadin Bennefield, and OL Peyton Clift. Those offensive linemen and Bennefield teamed up to help the Pirates rush for over 2,000 yards this past season, including 1,148 and 25 touchdowns from Bennefield.
Douglas, Crossville, and Sardis each had four players make the first-team All-Region 7 squad, with the Eagles landing seven players total on the squad. First teamers were LB Dakota Stewart, RB Jonathan Fountaine, LB Kaleb Taylor, and OL Jeremy Dobbs.
Crossville had eight players make the team, its first-teamers were FB Ernesto Lopez, LB Hunter Haston, FS Colton Adkins, and LB Harley Hicks.
Sardis had five total players picked for the team, with DB Peyton Wehrwein, LB Brody Lowe, LB Logan Edwards, and DE Tony Patterson picked for the first team.
Fairview, who finished second in the region during the regular season, had 10 players selected to the team, including eight picked for the first team, while fourth-place West Point had 11 players honored, with six receiving first-team selection.
All-Region 7 Team
Overall MVP
Jack Harris, WR, Sr. Guntersville
Offense MVP
Parker Martin, QB, Jr. Fairview
Defense MVP
Jerrell Williamson, LB, Sr. Guntersville
Coach of the Year
Lance Reese, Guntersville
Region first place Guntersville
Dewayne Hundley, DB, Sr.
Cooper Davidson, WR/DB, Jr.
Cole McCarty, QB, So.
Brandon Fussell, WR/DB, So.
Logan Pate, RB, Jr.
Mackenley Hampton, S/LB, Sr.
Miller Kutner, DL, Jr.
McCormack Langford, So.
Brooks Martin, OL, Jr.
Pablo Rios, K, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Jordan Griffin, Sr.
Aidan Clines, Sr.
Ben Biddle, Jr.
Reece McCauley, Sr.
Edwin Jarquin, Sr.
Johnson Sellnow, Sr.
Almir Lorenzo, Jr.
Region second place Fairview
Tyler Simmons, RB, Jr.
Levi Garner, OL/DL, Sr.
Adam Parker, OL, Sr.
Ethan Bice, OL/DL, Jr.
Eli Speegle, DB, Sr.
Will Bailey, LB, Sr.
Dalton Payne, H/TE, Jr.
JT White, WR, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Caidan Jennings
Bryson Chamness
Region third place Boaz
Junior Lankford, DL, Sr.
Cole Bowling, LB, Sr.
Gavin Smart, OL, Jr.
Carson Chamblee, DB, Sr.
Ben Patterson, OL, Jr.
Kadin Bennefield, RB, Sr.
Peyton Clift, OL, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Geraldo Baeza, K, Sr.
Bo Hester, OL, So.
Kaegin Woods, H/TE, Sr.
Eli Jacobs, ATH, Jr.
Region fourth place West Point
Will Cochran, QB, Sr.
Kelton Washington, RB, Jr.
Kobe Bowers, WR, Sr.
Keynan Baker, DL, Sr.
Gaige Roberson, DL, Sr.
Keaton Chappeli, LB, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Carter Thornton
Jacob Dye
Chase Sibley
Ashton Thrailkil
Branson Smith
Douglas
Dakota Stewart, LB, So.
Jonathan Fountaine, RB, So.
Kaleb Taylor, LB, Jr.
Jeremy Dobbs, OL, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Will Bishop, OL, So.
Joseph Sides, DB, So.
Eli Teal, RB, So.
Crossville
Ernesto Lopez. FB/H,
Hunter Haston, LB
Colton Adkins, FS,
Harley Hicks, LB,
Honorable Mention
Alfonzo Lopez
Kolby Lesley
Chris Lopez
Fernando Guzman
Sardis
Peyton Wehrwein, DB, Sr.
Brody Lowe, LB, Sr.
Logan Edwards, LB, Jr.
Tony Patterson, DE, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Jackson Burns, OL, Sr.
