The Fyffe Red Devils cleaned up on Sunday morning with the release of the Alabama All-State basketball teams, and were joined by an Albertville star who was honored for the third time in his career.
The Fyffe trio of Parker Godwin, Brody Dalton, and Micah Johnson all received 3A All-State honors, while head coach Neal Thrash was named the 3A Coach of the Year.
Godwin, who was the finals MVP in Birmingham, was named the the 3A first-team. For the season, Godwin averaged 14.2 points per game, pulled in 4.5 rebounds per game, and handed out 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 33 percent on 3-pointers.
Dalton nabbed second-team honors, following a season where the UAB football commit averaged 14.1 points per game, led the Devils in rebounding at 8.3 boards per game, and shot 64 percent from the floor on the season.
Johnson earned honorable mention honors for his season in which he finished averaging 12.3 points per game, was second on the team in rebounding with 7.6 boards per game, while handing out 2.5 assists per game and shooting 57 percent from the field.
Thrash, who boasts more than 40 years of coaching experience, took home the Coach of the Year honor in 3A, leading the Red Devils to a 27-6 record and the school's first state championship in boys' basketball. In addition to the state title, this season's Fyffe team became the first team in school history to win back-to-back DeKalb County Tournaments.
In addition to the Fyffe stars, Albertville senior Trinity Bell became a three-time All-State selection, being picked to the 7A third team. The 6-foot-7 Bell averaged 15.0 points per game, along with 8.8 rebounds per game, and shot 74 percent from the field before his season was cut-short due to an injury in December. Bell was previously an All-State player at the 6A level, and was a five-year starter for the team. With Bell in the lineup, the Aggies were 13-0. Bell is currently committed to the University of Tennessee to play football.
Each of the seven AHSAA classifications and the AISA includes a first, second and third team as well as up to four honorable mention selections.
The players of the year in each classification will be announced next weekend followed by the Super 5 and Mr. Basketball.
Here are this year’s all-state selections along with the coaches of the year:
CLASS 7A BOYS
First-team All-State
DJ Fairley, Hoover, Sr., G, 6-2
Luke Guyette, Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-2
Quentin Hayes, Enterprise, Jr., G, 6-1
Riley Leonard, Fairhope, Sr., F, 6-4
Noah Young, Oak Mountain, Sr., G-F, 6-5
Second-team All-State
Cam Crawford, Spain Park, Sr., G, 6-4
Hunter Ivy, Fairhope, Jr., F, 6-3
Calen Lightford, Sparkman, Jr., G, 5-11
Win Miller, Vestavia Hills, So., G, 6-3
Will Shaver, Oak Mountain, Jr., C, 6-11
Third-team All-State
Trinity Bell, Albertville, Sr., F, 6-7
Bryson Hall, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., F, 6-7
Tommie Law, Mary Montgomery, Sr., G, 6-3
Jalen Jackson, Bob Jones, Sr., G, 6-1
Elijah Terry, Enterprise, Jr., G-F, 6-5
Honorable mention
Jayden Buckley, Auburn, Jr., G, 5-11
Donovan Pearman, Smiths Station, Sr., G, 5-9
Labaron Philon, Baker, Fr., G, 6-1
Le’Tarion White, Jeff Davis, Sr., F, 6-4
Coach of the year
Chris Love, Oak Mountain
CLASS 6A BOYS
First-team All-State
Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen, Jr., F, 6-6
BJ Harris, Scottsboro, Sr., G, 5-9
Rylan Houck, Oxford, Jr., F, 6-5
Brody Peebles, Hartselle, Sr., G, 6-2
Rayven Turner, Mountain Brook, Sr., F-G, 6-6
Second-team All-State
Kolby Horace, Spanish Fort, Jr., G, 6-2
Jo Jo James, Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-0
Josh Paige, Eufaula, Jr., G, 6-4
RayQuan Taylor, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-10
Kelvon Townsend, Woodlawn, Sr., F, 6-4
Third-team All-State
Jalon Chapman, Buckhorn, Sr., C, 6-5
Colby McAllister, Spanish Fort, Jr., F, 6-3
Justin Moore, Oxford, Sr., G, 6-3
Vincent Reeves Jr., Shades Valley, Sr., G-F, 6-4
Rodarius Thomas, Eufaula, Sr., F, 6-3
Honorable mention
Bo Barber, Mountain Brook, Sr., G, 5-9
Tyre Patterson, Athens, Sr., G, 6-2
Jacquez Trammell, Valley, Sr., G-F, 6-4
Greedy Williams, Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-3
Coach of the year
Tyler Davis, Mountain Brook
CLASS 5A BOYS
First-team All-State
Kaleb Brown, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-5
Keshawn Murphy, Ramsay, Sr., F, 6-11
Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley, Jr., G, 6-4
Dawson Sarblah, Greenville, Sr., G-F, 6-6
Landan Williams, Alexandria, Sr., C, 6-6
Second-team All-State
Jordan Chatman, Center Point, Sr., G-F, 6-5
Jamicah Humphrey, Tallassee, Sr., G, 5-10
Christian Lewis, Pleasant Grove, Sr., F, 6-4
Crews Proctor, Sylacauga, Sr., G, 6-2
Akeives Shorts, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 5-11
Third-team All-State
Patrick Burke, Headland, Jr., G, 6-1
Taye Fields, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-3
Jarvis Moss, Selma, Sr., G, 6-1
Harrison Wallace, Pike Road, Sr., G, 6-2
D’Anthony Walton, Alexandria, Jr., G, 6-4
Honorable mention
Chandler Dyas, Russellville, Sr., G, 6-3
Keontae Funderburg, Talladega, Sr., F, 6-1
Brian Garrett, Lincoln, Sr., G, 6-0
Taevon Goode, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr., G, 6-4
Coach of the year
Greg Brown, Lee-Huntsville
CLASS 4A BOYS
First-team All-State
Brody Baker, White Plains, Sr., F, 6-5
Jordan Bell, Williamson, Sr., F, 6-4
Malcolm Carlisle, Anniston, Sr., G, 6-3
Jailen Fluellen, BTW-Tuskegee, Sr., G, 5-11
Antonio Kite, Anniston, Jr., G, 6-2
Second-team All-State
River Helms, West Limestone, Sr., F, 6-4
Tanner Malin, Good Hope, Jr., G, 6-0
Keshaun Martin, Dale Co., Sr., G, 5-11
Kyler Murks, Brooks, Jr., G, 5-11
Sheldon Williams, Escambia Co., Jr., F, 6-7
Third-team All-State
Dee Ellis, Dallas Co., Sr., G, 5-10
Devontae Harris, Vigor, Sr., G, 6-0
Andrew Johnson, BTW-Tuskegee, Sr., F, 6-3
Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville, So., G, 6-4
Carson Muse, West Morgan, So., F, 6-6
Honorable mention
Marquez McKnight, Ashford, Sr., F, 6-0
Kenton Steele, Hamilton, Sr., F, 6-6
Hudson Thrasher, American Christian, Sr., G, 6-3
Robert Woodyard, Williamson, Jr., F, 6-2
Coach of the year
Torry Brown, Anniston
CLASS 3A BOYS
First-team All-State
Parker Godwin, Fyffe, Sr., G, 6-2
D.J. Jamerson, Montgomery Catholic, Sr., F, 6-5
Cole Millican, Plainview, Jr., G, 6-2
Alex Odam, Piedmont, So., G, 6-2
Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill, So., F, 6-6
Second-team All-State
Joshua Ballew, Pleasant Valley, Sr., G, 6-1
Brody Dalton, Fyffe, Sr., C, 6-6
Erik Matthews, Opp, Sr., G, 6-6
Jamarion Ryans, Hale Co., Jr., G, 5-11
Chance Spears, Mobile Christian, Sr., G, 6-0
Third-team All-State
Logan Feltman, Winfield, Jr., F, 6-10
Eric Fuqua, Lauderdale Co., Jr., G, 5-11
Jaylen Nobles, Slocomb, Jr., G, 6-1
Luke Smith, Plainview, So., G, 6-4
Devontae White, Wicksburg, Jr., G, 6-2
Honorable mention
Micah Johnson, Fyffe, Sr., F, 6-4
K.J. Melson, Danville, Sr., G, 6-1
Trey Pesnell, Ohatchee, Sr., G, 5-11
Tae Spears, Southside-Selma, Jr., G, 6-0
Coach of the year
Neal Thrash, Fyffe
CLASS 2A BOYS
First-team All-State
Dre Burroughs, Clarke Co., Sr., G, 5-10
J.D. Davison, Calhoun, Sr., G, 6-3
Kintavious Dozier, Lanett, Sr., G, 6-0
Damariee Jones, Midfield, Sr., G, 6-4
Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher, Sr., G, 6-4
Second-team All-State
Ridge Harrison, Hatton, Sr., G, 6-3
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co., Jr., G, 6-2
Weston Kirk, Spring Garden, Sr., G-F, 6-2
Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain, Sr., G-F, 6-3
Cade Phillips, Westbrook Christian, So., F, 6-8
Third-team All-State
Travaunta Abner, Lanett, Sr., F, 6-2
Raymon Bryant, Cottonwood, Jr., G, 6-2
Anthony Johnson, Midfield, Jr., G, 6-3
Luke Maples, North Sand Mountain, Sr., G, 5-9
Garyn Sharpe, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 6-3
Honorable mention
Joshua Curtis, Calhoun, Sr., F, 6-5
Hayes Floyd, Ariton, Sr., G-F, 6-3
Braden Ray, Red Bay, Sr., G, 6-5
Logan Wilkins, Addison, Sr., F, 6-6
Coach of the year
Tim Willoughby, Cold Springs
CLASS 1A BOYS
First-team All-State
Will Bonner, Belgreen, Jr., G, 5-10
Rashaad Coleman, Florala, Sr., G, 5-10
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage, Jr., G-F, 6-2
Josh Phillips, Ragland, Sr., C, 6-1
DeWaun Stubbs, Autaugaville, Sr., F, 6-8
Second-team All-State
Weston Avans, Skyline, Jr., F-C, 6-4
Javion Belle, Pickens Co., Jr., G, 6-3
Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville, So., G, 6-3
Jackson Peek, Woodville, Sr., G-F, 6-2
Reed Trapp, Covenant Christian, Jr., G, 6-5
Third-team All-State
Jarrett Benson, Meek, Fr., F, 6-1
Jaylon Jones, Pickens Co., Sr., G, 6-1
Azenda Pennington, Georgiana, Sr., G, 5-8
Taye Person, Brantley, Sr., G, 6-2
Clay Smith, Decatur Heritage, Sr., G, 5-10
Honorable mention
Collin Bonner, Belgreen, Jr., G, 6-1
C.J. Lawler, Ragland, Sr., G, 5-7
Isaiah Matthews, Whitesburg Christian, So., G, 6-0
Tommy Tisdale III, Keith, Fr., G, 6-1
Coach of the year
Darren Golson, Autaugaville
AISA BOYS
First-team All-State
Payton Allen, Chambers Academy, Sr., G, 6-4
Javon Christian, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., G-F, 6-1
Cole Pritchett, Clarke Prep, Sr., G, 6-0
Sam Rowley, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G, 6-3
Jay Sinclair, Glenwood, Sr., G, 6-2
Second-team All-State
Dakota Baxter, Jackson Academy, Jr., F, 6-3
Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts, So., G, 6-3
Chase Dumas, Macon-East, Sr., G, 6-6
Tyrese Ferguson, Springwood, Sr., F, 6-4
Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy, So., G, 5-10
Third-team All-State
Montae Callaway, North River Christian, Jr., G, 6-2
Ethan Craw, Glenwood, Sr., F, 6-4
Bryson Pate, Sparta, Jr., G, 6-3
Landon Sims, Escambia Academy, Jr., G, 6-2
Campbell Webb, Southern Academy, Fr., G, 5-10
Honorable mention
Carson Alexander, Lee-Scott, Sr., F, 6-4
Jackson Blalock, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G-F, 6-2
Tyler Daniel, Macon-East, Jr., F, 6-2
Mark Jones, Hooper, Sr., C, 6-1
Coach of the year
Glynn Lott, Macon-East
