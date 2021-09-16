HUNTSVILLE - It was a night of first for the Albertville Aggies. Their first lead of the season, their first forced turnovers on defense, and most importantly, their first win of the season and the first under new head coach Chip English.
"It's amazing, that's what we want," English said. "The goal is to win, and as ugly as it might have seemed at times, the goal was accomplished. I'm excited for the guys, this is a good feeling...to get a Region win and do some things like we did, we'll take it, we'll learn from it and hopefully build off this success."
Sophomore quarterback Andy Howard tossed three touchdown passes, senior wideout Givenchy Dorival found the end zone three times, including a Hail Mary to end the first half, and the defense forced five turnovers in a thrilling 34-27 victory. The win was the first on the field against a 7A opponent in program history for Albertville, whose only win against 7A competition last season came via forfeit.
The win was also a measure of revenge for the Aggies, who were handled by the Tigers last season to the tune of 55-0 when English was on the other sideline, with English calling Friday's game an emotional one with so many familiar faces on the opposing sideline and stands.
"The emotion was there," English said of facing his former team. "Honestly, I had to check myself because you feel for guys that you coach, and you love, and you care for. Seeing those guys out there giving it their all, I had to maintain my level of focus, but it was a great game, I'm so proud of the guys on both teams, it was an emotional time."
The Aggies moved the ball well on the opening series, reaching the Grissom 21, but were stuffed on a fourth down attempt, but that's when the Albertville defense went to work.
On third down, linebacker Isaac Henderson burst into the backfield and did it all himself, getting a sack, knocking the ball lose from quarterback Rynzo Crutcher, and recovering the fumble at the 13 yard line. On the first play with the ball back in their hands, Dorival went around the left side for a score and a 7-0 lead, the first of the season for Albertville less than three minutes into game.
The two teams traded punts on their next two series, then Albertville doubled its lead on a drive that closed out the first and opened the second quarter thanks to a pair of Grissom penalties.
After appearing to get a stop on third down near midfield, the Tigers were flagged for a late hit to give the Aggies a first down, then on the next play a personal foul pushed the Aggies to the Grissom 20, where eventually Howard hit a wide open Dorival in the end zone to make it 14-0.
Penalties were a massive problem for the Tigers, who had 12 on offense and special teams, and totaled more than 15 penalties for well over 100 yards in the contest.
The Aggie defense stepped up again the next series, with Kolton Bagwell recovering the first of his two fumbles on fourth down in Grissom territory, putting the offense in a prime spot to possibly blow the game open.
But as the Aggies drove inside the 10, a pass attempt from the Grissom eight was picked off by the Tigers' Caleb Hunt, who raced 95 yards in front of the Aggie sideline to give the Tigers life and trimming the Aggie lead to 14-7.
The two teams then traded turnovers on their next series, with Grissom intercepting another Howard pass on the ensuing series, but Bagwell falling on a loose ball for his second recovery of the day, only to see the Aggies fumble away the ball after a big passing play, pushing the clock down near three minutes left until halftime.
Another Grissom punt put Albertville on its own 23 with 1:16 to play in the half, when back-to-back big runs from Kaleb Gant put the Aggies at the Grissom 39 with a handful of seconds left.
As the clock on the first half expired, Howard rolled to his left, took a big hit as he let the ball go, then saw Dorival rise up over two Grissom defenders in the end zone for a touchdown with no time on the clock and a 20-6 halftime lead.
"It's huge," English said of the score. "We got what we needed off the run, so we took a shot because it was there. The guys performed, and "G" made a big catch in the end zone, that was huge."
Out of the halftime break though, it was all Grissom, as the Tigers held the Aggies to -3 yards in the third quarter, then took some risks late in the third to find the end zone and pull within a score.
Facing fourth and 11 from their own 21, the Tigers faked a punt, running for 12 yards and a first down to keep the drive alive, then hitting for a big pass into Albertville territory on the next play, before finally seeing Tristan Graham go around the left side for 33 yards, weaving through the Albertville defense to make it 20-14 heading to the fourth.
The Tigers opened the fourth with the ball, but that was when the Aggie defensive backs stepped up. On the first play of the final frame, Carter Jenkins drifted over and picked off a pass near the Aggie sideline to put the ball back in the hands of the offense.
Albertville took advantage of the interception thanks to clutch conversions on the drive, with Howard hitting Connery Lowery on a 3rd and 10, then converting a fourth and three with a five yard run, before eventually hitting a wide open Hayden Howard from 15 yards out to push the lead to 27-14.
"At times we came up big," English said of his team's ability to answer Grissom's challenges. "We had the big drive, and the defense had some turnovers. The guys played well at times, we just have to make sure we're playing consistently well."
Howard concluded the night 12 of 21 for 186 yards, three scores, two interceptions, and chipped in with 30 yards on the ground as Albertville totaled 333 yards on offense.
Elijah Moss added an interception of his own on Albertville's next defensive stand, but the offense was unable to move the ball, leaving the door open for a possible Grissom comeback.
Down two scores and with under six minutes left, the Tigers went to the air, with Crutcher hitting Franklin Johnson on a leaping grab where he eventually walked into the end zone from 48-yards out, again cutting the Albertville lead to a single score, 27-21 with 4:53 to go.
Crutcher finished the game 11 of 22 for 185 yard while adding 53 on the ground, but turned the ball over three times.
After another three and out from the Albertville offense following the Grissom score, the Aggie defense helped keep the lead, getting a three and out of their own when a host of Aggies, led by Ayden Carr, buried Crutcher for a sack on third and 10, forcing another Grissom punt.
With 1:29 to play and two timeouts left, Grissom hoped for a stop, but on 3rd and three from the Grissom 33, Henderson burst up the middle for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown for Albertville and a 34-21 with just over a minute left.
Grissom tallied again on its final chance with the ball, with Crutcher hitting running back Mark Howard for an 18-yard score for the final margin of 34-27 with five second left, before Henderson recovered the onside kick to secure the win.
With the first win in the books, Albertville will look to make it two in a row next Friday when they host neighboring Boaz next week in the Backyard Brawl. The two teams played a thriller last season, with Albertville putting together a fourth quarter rally before winning in double overtime.
"We have to learn from our mistakes," English said of the prep for Boaz. "We made big plays at times, but we have to make more of them next week. The guys are going to be excited, so we're going to let that emotion provide some energy but still try and do our jobs as best possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.