Douglas senior standout Ainsley Willoughby will be continuing her tennis career at the collegiate level.
Willoughby has signed to play for Snead State Community College under the leadership of Matt Holiday. Her journey was always supported by her mother, Shavonne Brothers, and her father, Michael Willoughby, who was on the first Douglas tennis team in 1995.
This season, her younger sister, Arlin Willoughby, joined Ainsley on the varsity tennis team.
During her time at Douglas High School, Willoughby was a dual-sport athlete competing in both tennis and volleyball. A true student-athlete, Willoughby was also a standout in the classroom.
She was a part of numerous honor societies and clubs including Spanish Club, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She will graduate in the top 10% of her class, an honor graduate and an academic elite.
Willoughby has been a member of the varsity tennis team for six years after she lettered as a seventh grader. She began her career as a member of the 2015 Douglas tennis team that qualified and competed in the state tournament.
Since then, she has competed for several seasons at the top of the Douglas Eagles’ lineup. In 2018, Willoughby helped qualify her team for state and competed in the Class 4A/5A tournament.
After suffering a severe knee injury and undergoing surgery right before the 2020 season, Willoughby still managed to compete at a high level of play and remain a major component in the Eagles’ lineup. For the past two seasons, she also paired with Kiran Norton at No. 1 doubles to form a competitive duo.
Stephanie Wisener, former Douglas varsity head coach, said, “I remember when Ainsley came out as a seventh grader. She jumped right in and wanted to be a part of the team. She worked hard, always had a smile on her face and pushed herself to be better. She truly had the drive to contribute to the Douglas tennis program.
“I’ve enjoyed watching her evolve in her tennis game from the beginning. I was very thankful I could be the assistant coach her senior year and watch her finish out her tennis career. I’m truly excited that she has the opportunity to continue playing at Snead State.”
Isabella Wisener starred for the Douglas tennis program before playing four years for Birmingham-Southern College from 2016-19. The 2020 season was her first as the Eagles’ head coach.
“It has been so much fun coaching Ainsley this season,” Isabella Wisener said. “I was actually her teammate my senior year. It has been so cool to see her develop as a player and person over the past few years and be given the opportunity to coach her during her senior season.
“Ainsley has a ton of qualities that any coach would be lucky to have in a player. She has really developed her serve and groundstrokes over the last few years, but I think her greatest weapons on the court are her volleys and ability to read the ball. She wins a ton of singles points at the net and really contributes to our doubles lineup.
“Along with her tennis skills, Ainsley’s positivity and determination really allowed her to lead the team this season.
“Before the season began, we were nervous that Ainsley would not be able to compete due to a severe knee injury. I knew this would be a tremendous loss for the team and a letdown for Ainsley. Luckily, she worked hard to rehab her knee and was able to begin playing shortly after practice began.”
Wisener said when Willoughby arrived at practice, it changed the entire dynamic in a positive way.
“She is an extremely vocal person,” Wisener said. “I could always hear her, even several courts away, yelling during competitions, encouraging teammates and bringing positive energy to the courts every day. During matches, she was always a cheerleader for her team and made sure everyone felt included.
“I was extremely proud of how she competed this season, battled an injury and led our team.
“When Ainsley got the news that she had been given the opportunity to play at the next level, it was an incredible moment, and we were all ecstatic. I know Snead State is getting an incredible player and person. Although we will miss Ainsley, I can’t wait to see all she accomplishes both on and off the court.”
