This is a Faith column.
It would be amazing if we could check the mirror to see how our faith is looking. You know, what if we could spin around and see if it’s too small…that we may need a bigger size?
Unfortunately, my mirror view in the morning doesn’t give me an adequate inventory status of my faith. (Sometimes it lets me know that my faith has been in food more than it should be, but that’s another story.)
There is a mirror, however, that reflects quite accurately my spiritual appearance. I can look into it and see myself in absolute reality. The good, the bad and the oh so ugly. This mirror has never lied to me, nor has it ever given me false hope. It tells me the painful truth, yet it does not condemn me with it.
This mirror is the infallible Word of God.
No matter what “outfit” I put on to try and hide imperfections, the Word knows what is really there.
No matter how quickly I walk away and forget what I looked like, the Word was honest with me.
“For the Word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are naked and open to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account.” Hebrews 4:12-13
I wonder, then, is this perhaps why many dare not step in front of this mirror? It is probably easier to just claim that ignorance is bliss and hope we are wearing the most fashionable “clothes” …rather than humble ourselves and find out the truth.
I challenge you today to take a look in the mirror of the Word. Get in front of it everyday and allow the Truth to search you and provide you with an accurate report.
Because as dangerous as it is for us to leave for work in the morning having never checked the mirror, just imagine what the heart can look like without that daily glimpse.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
