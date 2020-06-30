Dear Editor,
I’m for removing CSA Statues. However the woman who has this weeks opinion letter implies the only reason southerners joined the CSA was slavery. Many were drafted. Many more didn’t join up until propaganda told of Union “harassment” of the women and elderly who were left behind. I’m not excusing what happened, but when you condemn all soldiers people will dig in there heels. Many Union soldiers journaled that they were only there to reunify the nation, and many said they’d have never fought to free one slave. The CSA was no more treasonous than the 13 colonies. In the South we remember our sins; we just wish the rest of the country remembered theirs.
Patricia Bassham
Florence
