As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise across the state and nation, Boaz Mayor David Dyar announced Tuesday the city would extend the closure of its departments, including Parks and Recreation, the library and senior center, to April 30.
An initial decision to close the departments till April 1 came more than two weeks ago during a special-called city council meeting at city hall.
"We're just trying to be proactive and reduce the risk of someone getting [COVID-19] as much as we can," Dyar said of extending the closure. "We've been listening to the professionals and trying to do what's not only the best interest of our community, but our employees as well."
City hall, police and fire departments will continue to remain open for the time being. Though Dear left the door open for additional changes to be made week-to-week, depending on the progression of the virus.
Dyar said the city had been considering putting city hall employees on a rotating schedule in an effort to reduce the risk of coming in contact with the public and contracting the novel coronavirus.
With the extension, all events scheduled through April 30 have been cancelled.
All city court dates, excluding court dates for inmates, will be postponed. For those with hearings scheduled, City attorney Greg Price said to contact the court to reschedule. If unable to do so, Price said a formal notification would be sent through the mail.
Dear said it was extremely important for residents to take the pandemic seriously and abide by the guidelines put in place by federal and state leaders.
"I just hope everyone understands how important it is to follow those guidelines," he said. "We need to abide by those handed down by the president and the governor ... I would just encourage our city to be smart and do what we've been asked to do to reduce the risk of getting this virus."
