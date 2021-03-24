Albertville earned a split on Tuesday as part of its spring break tournament trip, getting strong pitching in both games, opening the day with a 7-0 victory, then falling in a pitcher’s duel to Hoover, 2-0.
In the opener, Gracyn Spicer shined in the circle, tossing all four innings, collecting four strikeouts, and fanning four batters to earn the win.
At the plate, the Aggies used a pair of big innings for all its runs, scoring three in the second, then four in the fourth.
McKenna Ponder collected two hits and two RBIs to lead the Albertville attack, while Jenna Shedd added two hits, an RBI and a run scored from the lead-off spot.
Elaiana Collins had an RBI double, and Ella Smart connected for a triple and scored two runs.
Against Hoover, a pair of runs in the second inning proved to be the difference as the two teams combined for four hits in a game that lasted six innings.
Avery Dickerson pitched well in defeat for the Aggies, going all six innings, collecting eight strikeouts, and not conceding an earned run.
Collins and Erin McManus had the hits for Albertville in the loss.
Albertville sits at 11-8 on the season following the two games.
Big second inning leads Sardis past Glencoe
An early surge at the plate helped the Sardis Lions take the lead from Glencoe, then never looked back on the way to a 9-2 victory. The win gives the Lions six in their last seven games.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, the Lions pushed across six runs in the inning to take the lead for good, sending 11 batters to the plate in the process.
In that second inning, five different players drove in runs, with the biggest hit coming off the bat of Lily Towns, who drove in a pair with a one-out single.
Towns was one of five Lions to record multiple hits, as the Lions racked up 14 on the day. Jayda Lacks had three hits, one of them a triple, and two RBIs, while Jalyn Hannah also drove in a pair, with Harlee Vincent also collecting a triple as part of her three hits. Kytha Edwards added two hits and two runs scored.
In the Circle, Edwards fanned four in the first three innings, giving up two runs before giving way to the bullpen, where Maddie Harris and Kayden Tarvin combined for four hitless innings to secure the win. With Harris and Tarvin in the game, the Sardis defense played error free behind them, and committed just one error over the entire contest.
Etowah slugs past Boaz, 14-2
Visiting Etowah scored funs in all five innings on Tuesday, including seven in the third to take home a 14-2 win in five innings over the host Boaz Pirates.
The Blue Devils lead 4-1 after two, then the seven-run third put the game out of reach.
Boaz were held to four hits in defeat, and made three errors in the field.
Jaycee Kilgore had a single and collected the lone RBI for the Pirates, while Ava Rhoden and Emmorie Burke each collected a double. Jazzy Roberts had the final hit for the Pirates.
Boaz drops to 2-7 on the season with the defeat.
