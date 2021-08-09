With high school volleyball season just around the corner was well, Thursday marked the first volleyball polls of the season, with four teams honored in the rankings, including three in their class’s respective Top-10, and another who was listed as one to watch ahead of the season.
The Guntersville Wildcats were the highest of the ranked teams, checking in at No. 4 in the 5A preseason polls.
Also being honored in the preseason poll for 5A was Boaz, who was listed as one of the team’s to watch. The Pirates will be breaking in a new coach this season, with Shyna Cahill taking over the Pirates after leading the middle school program that past few years.
A pair of 3A teams cracked the Top-10 following strong seasons a year ago, with DeKalb County rivals Fyffe and Geraldine both receiving the honor.
The Red Devils checked in at No. 6 in the 3A poll following their season, which included a trip to the State Tournament in Birmingham.
The Bulldogs received the No. 9 ranking in the 3A poll after going 25-12 last season, including 5-0 in area play, and return a strong roster led by All-State player Jaden Dismuke, who was also selected to the North-South All-Star Game earlier this summer.
Both the Bulldogs and Devils will be attempting to knock off Plainview for county supremacy, with the Bears getting the nod at No. 2 in the 3A poll.
Guntersville and Geraldine will be in action against each other on opening night, August 19, with Danville also playing those two teams. Fyffe is slated to open its 2021 campaign the following Tuesday, August 24, with matches against Susan Moore and Douglas, while Boaz will open the 2021 season on August 19against Gadsden City and Cedar Bluff.
The No. 1 ranked teams in each class were Spain Park in 7A, Homewood in 6A, Bayside Academy in 5A, Montgomery Academy in 4A, Trinity in 3A, Addison in 2A, Donoho in 1A, and Glenwood in AISA.
The complete rankings in the preseason poll are as follows:
CLASS 7A
1. Spain Park
2. Thompson
3. McGill-Toolen
4. Sparkman
5. Hoover
6. Huntsville
7. Auburn
8. Oak Mountain
9. Grissom
10. James Clemens
Teams to watch: Bob Jones, Enterprise, Fairhope, Dothan, Vestavia Hills.
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood
2. Spanish Fort
3. Mountain Brook
4. Chelsea
5. St. Paul’s
6. Jasper
7. Athens
8. Pelham
9. Cullman
10. Hartselle
Teams to watch: Arab, Buckhorn, Gulf Shores, Hazel Green, John Carroll, Muscle Shoals, Northridge, Saraland, Southside-Gadsden, St. James.
CLASS 5A
1. Bayside Academy
2. Providence Christian
3. Alexandria
4. Guntersville
5. Madison Academy
6. Lawrence County
7. Fairview
8. Satsuma
9. Ramsay
10. Corner
Teams to watch: Boaz, East Limestone, Leeds, Lincoln, West Point.
CLASS 4A
1. Montgomery Academy
2. Deshler
3. LAMP
4. Madison County
5. Curry
6. Jacksonville
7. Brooks
8. Westminster Christian
9. Rogers
10. DAR
Teams to watch: Alabama Christian, Ashville, Central-Florence, Haleyville, New Hope, Priceville, St. John Paul II, St. Michael, West Morgan.
CLASS 3A
1. Trinity
2. Plainview
3. Prattville Christian
4. Danville
5. St. Luke’s
6. Fyffe
7. Houston Academy
8. Montgomery Catholic
9. Geraldine
10. Pleasant Valley
Teams to watch: Carbon Hill, Cottage Hill, Lauderdale County, Ohatchee, Susan Moore, T.R. Miller, Winfield.
CLASS 2A
1. Addison
2. G.W. Long
3. Hatton
4. Spring Garden
5. Orange Beach
6. Sand Rock
7. Ariton
8. Southeastern
9. Altamont
10. Westminster-OM
Teams to watch: Athens Bible, Geneva County, Horseshoe Bend, Isabella, Lexington, Winston County.
CLASS 1A
1. Donoho
2. Bayshore Christian
3. Lindsay Lane
4. Pleasant Home
5. Kinston
6. Covenant Christian
7. Cedar Bluff
8. Meek
9. Holy Spirit
10. Marion County
Teams to watch: Belgreen, Decatur Heritage, Waterloo.
AISA
1. Glenwood
2. Macon East
3. Edgewood Academy
4. Lee-Scott
5. Southern Academy
6. Chambers Academy
7. Coosa Valley
8. Hooper Academy
9. Pike Liberal Arts
10. Clarke Prep
Teams to watch: Bessemer Academy, Cornerstone Christian, Patrician Academy, South Choctaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.