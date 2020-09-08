For the second week in a row, a player from Douglas delivered the Built Ford Tough Play of the Week from one of the high school football games in The Reporter’s coverage area.
Alexander Ford in Boaz sponsors the new feature.
DHS sophomore Dakota Stewart picked up a Sardis fumble and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter of last week’s 14-6 victory. It was the Class 5A, Region 7 opener for both squads.
The Eagles collected their first win over Sardis since 2003. It was also their first region triumph since 2015.
New head coach Brandon Lyles has guided Douglas to its first 3-0 start since 1994, when the late Gilmore Brannon was head coach.
The only time the Eagles have started a season 4-0 was in 1982, when they won their first seven games before losing to Crossville. They closed with a school-best 9-1 record under head coach Paul McAbee.
The Eagles continue in region play with a trip to Fairview on Friday night at 7. Fairview leads the all-time series 13-3.
Douglas’ last win over the Aggies was 27-14 in 2014.
