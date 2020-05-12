While it’s great to see so many of our local businesses start their return to normalcy, it’s important to remember the fight against COVID-19 is not over.
Weeks ago, we wrote about looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel that is the COVID-19 pandemic. After Gov. Kay Ivey eased more restrictions on the state’s businesses Friday, that light is finally visible.
But we can’t let it blind us into thinking the battle has been won.
Though not at the rate it once was, people are still contracting the virus. People are still dying.
Now is not the time to tear away the masks we once sought after, simply because we’re allowed to eat inside the restaurant again rather than being constrained to the confines of our cars.
Keep social distancing. Keep wearing those masks. Keep regularly washing your hands.
Let’s not forget, the virus took the lives of many and upended thousands more around the world in a matter of months.
If we stop following health officials’ guidelines now, we could easily relapse, which could lead to further crippling of our economy.
Stay smart. Stay safe.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
