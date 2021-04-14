Coaches often talk about the importance of team building, whether that’s developing on-field chemistry through playing games, practicing, or hanging out away from the field at special events.
The Boaz baseball team recently worked on its team building by literally building as a team, taking time this past Saturday to make beds for the Sleep In Heavenly Peace program at St. Paul Methodist Church in Boaz, something head coach Adam Keenum helps the team both on and off the field, while giving the team a chance to realize the blessings they have in getting to play baseball every day.
“Basically, the youth pastor over at St. Paul Methodist Church in Boaz, his nephew is on the team, and he called and asked about a month ago if we’d be willing to do that for them and have our players come over,” Keenum explained. “I talked with our guys and asked if that would be something they would be willing to do, and they jumped at it and were willing to do that. It kind of worked out where we were off that Saturday. All our varsity guys were there, and they showed up and worked, and were willing to give back to the community, and were happy to do it.”
The Sleep In Heavenly Peace program aims to provide beds to children in need who do not have a bed, and often end up having to sleep on floors or in chairs.
For Keenum and his team, the day was as much about learning and giving back to the community as it was a team-strengthening event, with the students getting to see first-hand that even in a small community like Boaz, that there are people in need, and that there are ways they can give back and help out.
“Boaz is such a small community, and I think it teaches them so much about life being able to see kids in this community that are less fortunate, and to be able to see at a young age understand that sometimes life is bigger than ourselves and being able to help out somebody else, and the joy it can bring a five or six year old kid getting to sleep in a bed for the first time,” Keenum added. “Listening to the stories of the people from the Sleep In Heavenly Peace organization, there’s kids that get these bed and they’ve never had one. And it really touched those guys to realize how blessed we are, and they were just happy to be able to help and to see a kid and make their day, it tickled them to death.”
In addition to the team getting a chance to help their community and put smiles on kid’s faces, spending time in the middle of their season also helps the team bond as the year winds down, with Keenum noting that anything away from the baseball field allows the players to relax and get to know each other better.
“Anytime we’ve been able to get away from the field, it seems like our guys grow closer together,” Keenum noted. “Whether it’s just coming over for a cookout, hanging out at the beach when we go on our spring break trip, or in this case coming together to make beds, it just seems like they’re able to relax a bit, they’re not worried about getting a hit or throwing strikes, they’re just able to relax and be around each other. They always seem to bond and grow closer when that happens, and the way they’re able to help each other, you might have a freshman and senior together who don’t talk or hangout as much, but it seems to make them closer when we’re together away from the field.”
Coincidentally, it was another team-building event that Keenum says helped turn the team in the right direction. Over spring break, the Pirates took a trip to the beach where they played in a tournament, and since returning from that trip have rattled off eight consecutive wins prior to last night's defeat to Sardis, including sweeps of Fort Payne, as well as Douglas and Crossville in area play.
“We’ve been playing well lately, ever since we came back from the beach we kind of got on a roll,” Keenum concluded. “We swept Fort Payne and that seemed to get us going, we had a 10 inning game at the beach that got us going, then we had Douglas and Crossville in area and swept them, and then this week have got a big series with Sardis for the area championship, so it’s a big week for us.”
Boaz currently sits at 15-11 on the season. Those interested in more information or helping the Sleep In Heavenly Peace program can visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/SHPGadsdenAL or their website at shpbeds.org. The local chapter is based out of Gadsden, and aims to help children located within a 50-mile radius of Gadsden.
