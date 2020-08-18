After a two-year break in their rivalry, Albertville and Arab will collide on the gridiron Thursday night in the 2020 season opener for both teams.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 on McCord Field at Aggie Stadium in the first football game in Marshall County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re all excited just to get to a ballgame,” second-year Albertville head coach Cliff Mitchell said.
“The last day of school was March 13, and when we started this, I didn’t know what the summer was going to look like and I didn’t know what football season was going to look like. But since June 1, our kids have come in and done what they’re supposed to do for the last 10 weeks, and we’re right on the verge of playing.
“Game week practice today [Monday] was really good and spirited. You could tell the guys knew that it was game week and everybody was focused in. It was a good day of practice today, and we’re ready to play a ballgame. I think both communities are ready to play and we’re playing on Thursday night, so we hope people from surrounding areas come.”
The Aggies and Knights are meeting in a season opener for only the third time since 1975. The other years were 2012 and 2013.
Albertville is riding a three-game winning streak in the rivalry, including a 41-14 decision in 2017, the last meeting. The Alabama High School Football Historical Society lists the Aggies with a 46-29-4 series lead.
Mitchell said he and Arab head coach Lee Ozmint talked in December about renewing the rivalry on Thursday night in week zero.
“That was way before coronavirus was even a thing,” Mitchell said. “I think we’re going to see how starved people are for sports on Thursday night. Knock on wood, but I think there will be a lot of people show up. At some point, we’ve got to get back to a sense of normalcy, even if it’s only for three hours on a Thursday night or Friday night.”
Mitchell said fans who attend must wear a mask or facial covering.
“Fourteen states are not playing football, so that’s a bunch of seniors that’s not getting to play,” Mitchell said.
“I told our team you guys need to take every opportunity to practice, to be with your buddies, to play. There should be no slacking at practice, there should be no poor me’s and we should be getting after it.
“The guys have responded, and I think they realize how lucky they are to get to play. I’m proud of them for being here and doing the things we’ve asked them to do.”
