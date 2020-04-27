The Marshall County Board of Education gathered in the VICA room at Marshall Technical School on Thursday, April 23, where Superintendent Cindy Wigley gave a report on the school’s transition to at-home learning during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“The faculty, staff, students, parents and communities of Marshall County Schools have been amazing with all efforts in the transformation from at-school learning to at-home learning,” Wigley said. “I want to personally thank each person who has played a role in our efforts.”
According to Wigley, the school system has distributed more than 2,000 Chromebooks, 428 student internet hotspots and 27 staff hotspots to give students access to online learning resources. Teachers have been communicating with students digitally and by phone and have been monitoring student engagement with software reports, Wigley said. Students were also given paper packets to use for offline learning.
The school system has been able to provide lunches to students by partnering with local organizations and businesses including two grocery distributors, churches, fire departments, United Way, food banks, Sand Mountain Toyota and the YMCA Brown Bag Bus Feeding Program.
Wigley also reported the system received 21 buses — 18 regular, 3 Special Education — it had ordered in November 2019. The new busses feature several upgrades including a safety camera for drivers who fail to stop when the sign is out and air conditioning. Wigley said the busses will be distributed based on driver attendance records, Marshall Technical School (MTS) routes and seniority.
Wigley also reported the system has installed a new gated fence to secure the buses, the Marshall Technical School campus and the Central Office campus. It has ordered new playground equipment for Brindlee Mountain Primary School as well, she said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the agenda for the April 23 meeting.
• Approved the minutes from the Feb. 19 meeting.
• Approved a contract agreement with T-Mobile to provide hotspots with internet access for students who currently do not have access, allowing students an additional tool in order to complete critical standards, and practice enrichment activities from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery process.
• Approved the following professional service agreements:
1. Donna Hill, Marshall County Schools, Speech/Language Pathologist, salary based on the daily rate of the Marshall County Salary Schedule.
2. Jamie Sampson, homebound teacher, effective for the 2019-2020 school year (SY).
• Approved additional duties for: Glenn Bruce, part-time instructor, Marshall Technical School, adult HVAC Classes, paid from the Alabama Department of Commerce Grant, retroactive to Jan. 21.
• Approved the following resignations/retirements :
1. Shawnee Rains, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, retirement/resignation, effective June 1, 2020.
2. Bruce Maples, teacher, Asbury High School, retirement/resignation, effective May 27, 2020.
3. Kristi Rice, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, retirement/resignation, effective June 1, 2020.
4. Shelby Baugh, pre-K auxiliary teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, resignation, effective end of SY 2019-20.
5. Heather Silas, CNP Worker, Asbury Campus, resignation effective March 12.
6. Karen Golden, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, retirement/resignation, effective end of SY 2019-20.
7. Cheyenne Barnett, CNP Worker, DAR Campus, resignation, effective end of SY 2019-20.
8. Cynthia Maples, teacher, DAR Middle School, retirement/resignation, effective June 1, 2020.
9. Patsy Sullins, custodian, Douglas Elementary School, retirement/resignation, effective June 1.
10. Mary Whisenant, instructional assistant, Sloman Primary School, retirement/resignation, effective June 1.
• Approved the following leaves of absence (LOA):
1. Cindy Smallwood, administrative assistant, Claysville School, effective March 4-March 13.
2. Carla Lachelle Collier, custodian, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective March 4-March 13.
• Approved a transfer for: Stephanie Moore, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, to teacher, DAR Elementary School, effective SY 2020-2021.
• Approved a new employee: Danny Anderson, teacher, DAR High School, effective SY 2020-21.
• Approved the following supplements/volunteers:
1. Adam Lawrence, varsity girls basketball coach, Douglas High School, effective immediately.
2. Danny Anderson, varsity boys basketball coach, DAR High School, effective immediately.
• Approved a resolution for an emergency suspension of policy for COVID-19.
• Approved a bids addendum for: Boatner Construction to be included as an additional party to the site cleanup at Brindlee Mountain Primary School, at the request of the contractor, Bright Excavating, original bid winner. This action will not increase the cost of the original bid.
