A local business owner is hiring in locations across Sand Mountain as a way to “give back” during the pandemic when so many people have been laid off from their jobs.
Charlotte Dutton, who owns and operates several McDonald's franchises in North Alabama, recently announced that she's hiring for crew and lobby personnel at four restaurants.
“We have immediate job openings and are also preparing for our summer hiring needs,” Dutton said. “We have positions throughout the restaurants available now that offer various benefits and flexible work schedules. McDonald’s is a great place to work and we’re always looking for top talent. We encourage individuals to apply at careers.mcdonalds.com/us.
The four McDonald’s restaurants hiring are located at: 1745 Gunter Avenue, Guntersville, AL; 22943 John T Reid Parkway, Scottsboro, AL; 7375 U.S. Highway 431 Albertville, AL; and 861 U.S. Highway 431 S Boaz, AL.
“McDonald’s and us independent franchisees are here to serve our communities across the United States, and our customers and employees are depending on us now more than ever,” Dutton said. “Nearly all McDonald’s U.S. restaurants remain open and we continue to follow the expert guidance of health authorities to ensure we’re taking precautionary steps to ensure the safety in our restaurants and the communities we serve.”
In Marshall County, Dutton said she has partnered with Mark Brickey at Sand Mountain Toyota for the last three weeks to provide meals for more than 2,000 children. She’s given over 500 free McCafé coupons to local hospitals to feed health care workers. Dutton is also part of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association, a McDonald’s co-op of 230 restaurants that span Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee; Bowling Green, Kentucky; and North Alabama. Together, they are providing free any sized, hot or iced coffee to first responders and health care workers through April 17, she said.
“We are focusing on jobs needed now since McDonald’s remains an essential business to serve the community,” Dutton said. “For those who can’t stay home – doctors, pharmacists, paramedics, the people working multiple shifts to make masks and respirators, truck drivers who deliver the products the rest of us need – we’re staying open, so they can keep going. Our drive-thrus are open, take-out and carry-out services through our mobile app is also a big part of our business. We continually need people to provide excellent customer service.”
