The polls will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. for voting in the runoff elections.
Races in Marshall County include the District 3 County Commission seat. Incumbent David Kelley will face off against challenger Lee Sims.
Everyone who votes in the Republican runoff will be able to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Doug Jones in November’s General Election.
This year’s election will be unlike any other, as masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing remain in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sims said the COVID-19 virus may also keep many from the polling places.
“I’m afraid it will be pretty slim pickings due to the Corona virus,” Sims said. “I’m afraid we’re going to see pretty low turnout numbers.”
Kelley, a longtime employee of District 3 was appointed Commissioner by then Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley to fill the late Buddy’ Allen’s term. He was later elected as commissioner in 2016.
Kelley said his experience for the past 20 years serving as an operator, foreman and other positions within the district has given him invaluable experience.
During his tenure, he said he has been able to rebuild the district’s inventory of equipment, built a total of four bridges and paved a number of the district’s roads.
Any success he has enjoyed is “due to the loyal employees with whom I have worked with for years. My lead supervisor, Tony Harvey, has over 25 years of service, with DeWayne Dobbins following closely behind him with over 15 years of service in the county in District 3.”
Kelley serves as vice-chairman of the Marshall County Commission.
“As the senior member of the four commissioners, I have attempted to influence many of the issues coming before the Commission,” Kelley said. “I was the single vote against placing a car tag fee on the citizens of Marshall County effective January of 2020. I still believe the tax is a burden too far for the citizens in District 3 as well as the rest of the county.”
Sims said if elected, he has plans to work on assessing the needs for safer travel and better maintenance of area roadways.
“I want to get out there and clip the shoulders, get the roads into shape and get the water to run off,” Sims said.
“ If we work on the roads more now and get them into shape, we won’t have to worry about working on them so much in the future.”
He said he also plans to work with each community, volunteer fire department and school within District 3.
“I’ve already met with (Superintendent Cindy Wigley) to talk about what Douglas Schools needs are and how I may be able to help if elected,” he said.
“I think it is time for a change and new leadership in District 3. I want the people to know I am going to do my best to make District 3 and the best in the county. I want it to look better than any other district.”
Kelley’s background
Kelley and his wife, Doris, live on the family farm near the home site where David grew up. He attends Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he has been a member most of his adult life. David serves with the Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, having one time been its chief. His daughter, Sonja, heads up Boaz City Parks and Recreation as director.
“I ask the voters of District 3 to allow me to serve one more four year term,” Kelley said. “If elected, I have decided to focus primarily on upgrading the roads of District 3. In the last five years, we have directed much attention to upgrading cross drains; many of which were the old galvanized pipes which had rusted out. They have been replaced with ribbed polyurethane cross drains which have an unlimited life usage. This work has been part of the planning to prepare roads for paving in the next term. I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Marshall County District 3.”
Sims’ background
After graduating from Guntersville High School in 1989, Sims married Amy Martin, of Albertville. They recently celebrated their 30th anniversary. Sims joined the U.S. Army in 1992 and served for five years until 1997. He and Amy have three children: Christian, who serves in the Army; Carlee and Leah who are both stay-at-home mothers. Currently, Sims and his family attend Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. While in the Army, Sims was stationed in Virginia, Korea and Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he was in charge of multiple repair, maintenance and machine shops and their respective budgets, which were in hundreds of thousands of dollars. After the Army, Sims and his wife came back to Marshall County to raise their children and become active members of the community.
“Being raised as a Conservative Christian, I was taught to treat everyone the same, and that is with dignity, respect and equality,” Sims said.
“As your next commissioner, I will implement an open-door policy and be accessible to the people. I will work with fellow commissioners to ensure proper funding is extended to all departments and that the county’s property and equipment are in excellent shape.
“Also, I will work with other elected officials to find extra funding for our county and District 3.”
