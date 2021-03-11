Snead State shook off a slow start Wednesday, rebounding to take the final three sets against rival Gadsden State in a 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 victory for the Parsons.
The Parsons racked up 46 kills in the win, led by Anna Lukas with 17, while Skye Benson added eight kills, and Maggie Bell chipping in with seven. For the match, the Parsons hit over 16 percent in the win.
Snead State also shined at the service line, posting nine aces as a team, with Keyston Henderson dropping four of them.
On the defensive side, it was a team effort, with six players posting double-digit digs for the Parsons. Savannah Graham collected 15 digs to lead Snead, with Lukas posting 14, Kaitlyn Woodall adding 13, Kiara Robinson and Jordan Rogers each with 11, and Henderson chipping in with 10.
The Parsons sit at 12-5 on the season, 8-4 in league play, and are 9-2 in their last 11 matches. The Parsons return to the court on Wednesday with a home match against Coastal Alabama-South, set to start at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.