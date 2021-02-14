The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area — including Marshall, DeKalb and Jackson Counties — to be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Freezing rain is expected to develop late tonight into early Monday morning and mix with sleet and snow Monday afternoon through Monday night. Total sleet and snow accumulations may be up to one inch with ice accumulations near one quarter of an inch.
Due to ice accumulation, some power outages and tree damage will be possible. Hazardous travel conditions should be expected by the Monday morning commute and will likely be exceedingly difficult to near impossible by Monday afternoon into evening, according to the NWS.
Power outages could potentially last for a few days in some rural areas. The combination of extra cold temperatures Monday night into Tuesday could make conditions particularly hazardous for those that do lose power. Residents should be prepared and have an emergency supply kit ready in the event of a long duration power outage.
The NWS recommends those who must travel keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
