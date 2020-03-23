A man was arrested in Etowah County after he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a residence.
The incident occurred Thursday, March 19, shortly after midnight on Chumley Road near the Sardis City and Smith Institute area, according to homeowners Tyson and Tasha Bowling.
The driver, Michael Franklin Goodwin, was arrested by Alabama State Troopers and charged with DUI. He was held on a $1,000 bond. Sardis City police officers assisted the troopers, Sardis City Police Chief James Harp said.
Tyson Bowling said Goodwin hit the side of their house where their daughter’s room was located.
“My daughter was in her bed but was still awake when it happened,” he said. “She said she seen a bright light coming towards her window then heard a loud boom along with a horn continuously going off … I was sound asleep, and it woke my wife up, but she at first thought it was thunder and said she noticed it shook the house.
“I heard my wife scream my name for me to come quick because when she opened our front door there was a car on our porch smashed into my daughter’s closet,” he continued. “I immediately went outside to find a very intoxicated man trying to get back into his car to try and leave.”
They said their neighbor, who is a first responder, rushed over to assist.
“If [Goodwin] had hit a few feet to the left, he would have went into my son’s room or if he had hit a few feet to the right he would have went all the way into my daughter’s room, which in either case would have been much worse if not tragic.”
The Reporter reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for more information about the incident, but has received no response as of Monday, March 23.
