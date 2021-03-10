As the high school basketball season neared its start, Fyffe head coach Neal Thrash was upset with his team.
“I got mad at them because they wouldn’t tell me what they’re goals were,” Thrash said. “So, I made them write them up on the board up here. They’re still up here on the board: County Tournament Championship, make it to Jacksonville, make it to Birmingham, play as a team, win one game at a time, practice with intensity, and here’s one that’ll catch your attention: Make foul shots. So, I put a circle around that one. I put a check on all the others.”
Needless to say, Thrash is no longer upset with the players, and his team and the town are still celebrating after winning the Class 3A boys’ basketball crown last Friday in Birmingham, the first in school history. In fact, it was a season full of firsts for this Red Devils’ team: the first team in school history to win back-to-back DeKalb County titles, the first team to win a Regional title under the current format, the first team to beat two No. 1 ranked teams in a season, and of course, the first boys’ basketball title for the school in nearly 100 years of existence.
“They’re still celebrating,” Thrash said of his players. “I was just more relieved that I didn’t blow it in some way. I don’t really know that I’ve actually celebrated a whole lot. I did watch it with my family (Sunday) night, and gosh, we didn’t shoot foul shots very good I do know that, but it was fun watching it.”
Thrash said that friends had joked with him about wondering if he or Fyffe would ever win a state title, but said that coming into the season, he and the players felt they did have a good chance to make a run, especially with a team that had reached Jacksonville in the previous seasons, and returned six seniors from a team that went 32-3.
“We had a really good team last year and a lot of those guys were coming back this year, so we had good size, we had some guys with a lot of skill, and the only things holding them back according to my friends was coaching,” Thrash said with a laugh. “They didn’t know if the staff was good enough to pull out a state championship, so maybe I proved them wrong on that end. But the kids had high expectations for themselves.”
One other thing Trash said was a key to the team taking home the title was an extremely difficult schedule that saw the Red Devils take on some of the top teams regardless of their size. That included five games against rival Plainview, where Fyffe claimed a 3-2 edge, games against 6A Fort Payne, and games against ranked 2A teams in Pisgah, Section, and North Sand Mountain, who Thrash said gave the team a wake-up call after beating them on their home court in early February as the postseason loomed.
“We played some really good teams right in there,” Thrash said. “A lot of those games were close games, so we knew if we could keep it close we had a real good shot of pulling it out. All of our Plainview wins were seven points or less, we won over at Section in a close game. We had a bullseye on our back because everybody always gave us their best game. We played a pretty tough schedule. North Sand Mountain beat us here in our gym, and made it question ourselves quite a bit, they humbled us a little bit.”
Since winning the title, Thrash said the town has rallied around the team, with numerous phone calls, a special photo shoot at the school on Monday, and even a custom cake baked for the team by the school’s lunch room workers.
As for the team, they celebrated Monday by pulling out ping pong tables, just shooting baskets for fun, or even heading off to the baseball diamond to join their teammates for the rest of that season.
Thrash said that support from the school, from the principal, to the athletic director, the teachers, assistant coach Buddy Goolesby, as well as the support from his wife Tina and their three kids, Taylor, Trent, and Carly, has all played a part in helping make he and the team as successful as its been over the past few seasons.
“Buddy helps me with all the computer stuff that I have not a clue how to do, he helps me get film from other coaches, he just, it’s unbelievable how much he helps me,” Thrash said. “Janna Godwin and Heath Thrash, our principal Wayne Liles, he’s been super supportive and helped me so much this year with anything I need, and of course, my wife, Tina. If I’m not coaching, I’m scouting and I’m on the go almost every night of the week except Sundays. And during basketball season, my wife is supportive of that and understands, that’s what we have to do to be successful. My kids Taylor, Trent, and Carly, they’re grown now but they’ve been my biggest supporters also. They come after the games and are the first ones to hug me, they’ve been wonderful.”
As for what’s next: Thrash said he’s not sure. Following Friday’s game and just before the trophies were handed out, the public address announcer said that it was Thrash’s final game, which elicited cheers from the crowd and seemed like the perfect capstone to his legendary career, which to this point has resulted in 559 wins.
Not so fast, according to Thrash.
“It’s funny, I’m not officially retired, and Steve Savarese announced it,” Thrash said. “My assistant said something to him and so he put it out for everybody to hear, I don’t blame him for doing it, but I’m not officially retired. I don’t know what the cards hold for me. Just like I didn’t know if we were going to win this state title, I just don’t know.”
But for now, Thrash said the returning players that are available will begin their workouts for next season starting next week, but won’t ever forget the thrill of winning a state title, something many in Fyffe thought might not ever happen.
“I had a lot of very good friends tell me it was about damn time I won it, so that was the attitude some of them had, they’re joking I know,” Thrash added. “Because they didn’t think Fyffe would ever win it in basketball, that’s just not something we do, but we did it. I think everybody is just thrilled, surprised and thrilled.”
