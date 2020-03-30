Hello, my name is Rachel, I have a salsa addiction. I do not discriminate against any kind of salsa; I love them all equally!
OK, now I feel like we can move on …haha!
This recipe is our go-to salsa recipe in our house. It can be made any time of year because it uses canned tomatoes. By adding a can of green roasted chilies, it adds a little depth to the salsa without adding to much heat.
This will make about a quart of fresh salsa, which in our house might last 24 hours!
Ingredients:
1 28-ounce can whole tomatoes
1 can green chilies (I prefer Hatch green chilies, but if you can’t find those, any regular small can of green chilies will work.)
2-4 jalapenos (You be the judge on leaving the seeds and membrane in. Normally, I do two without and one with.)
2 teaspoons honey (Helps take some tartness out of the canned tomatoes.)
1 teaspoon salt — adjust to your preference
1 sweet onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
½ bunch cilantro — the stems can be used also because we are pulsing it up
2 limes, juiced
Directions:
Throw everything together in a food processor and pulse until smooth.
Taste and adjust the seasoning to your preference.
Allow to set for about 30 minutes before eating.
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking. She was raised in a home surrounded by yummy food made by the loving hands of her grandmother and mother. Nothing says love to her more than filling the bellies of her loved ones and making great memories while doing it.
