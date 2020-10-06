A drive-through flu shot clinic in Marshall County brought the vaccine to the public, but also gave students the chance to practice skills learned in public safety.
The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the Marshall County Health Department and Marshall Technical School coordinated the clinic Tuesday at the Tech School.
By 10 a.m., more than 65 shots had been administered, according to Health Department Clinic Supervisor Sara Shelton.
“It’s been going great,” Shelton said. “We’ve been busy, but things have run smoothly.
“This is the third time we have used the Tech School as a clinic site. It is perfect in location. All the students and staff have been great helpers.”
Participants filled out paperwork at one station before moving to the second station for verification. At the third station, nurses from the health department administered flu shots before patients exited at the fourth station after receiving a goodie bag filled with hand sanitizer and face masks.
Directing traffic and providing support were members of Martin Killion’s Public Safety course.
Even though the school was closed for fall break, more than 30 students volunteered to work the event. There are more than 80 total students in the program, KIllion said.
“This is a great opportunity and gives us the chance to put into practice what we’ve learned,” said Ranger Alice “Honey” Elrod.
“I want to go into law enforcement in the future. I think it is a great career option.”
Anyone who may have missed the drive-through clinic should either contact their physician for a shot or go to the health department between 8 and 10 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a shot. The facility is located at 150 Judy Smith Drive, in Guntersville.
Vaccines are $5 for patients without insurance. Nurses will file with insurance companies or Medicare.
“No one will be turned away,” Shelton said.
