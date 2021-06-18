On the morning of Thursday, June 17, if you looked into the sky over Crossville, you might have seen a rare, colorful sight as the Crossville Elementary 21st Century Summer Program/Literacy Camp blew up a hot air balloon for students to enjoy at camp.
A Geraldine native and Geraldine High School graduate, Jeff Maddox, works with Gone With The Wind Balloon Company. Maddox came out to elementary school to show off the balloon as a fun experience for the kids at camp.
This year’s camp theme is space/aeronautics and includes activities that improve their skills and knowledge in S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, and math) and coding. They also had Boys and Girls scouts come help out with arts and crafts.
Special guests, Juana Macias from Alabama A&M Extension Center, Steve Trash a magician, Jerry Pallota the author of “Who Would Win?” series, female engineer Nicole Faulk, and male engineer Jake Dickie spoke to the kids at the camp.
The kids have gone on a couple of field trips including The Factory — a place for kids to open jump, play laser tag and play arcade games — Fort Payne Airport and Bama Bucks. The kids plan to visit the McWane Center and Mountain Lanes for future field trips.
The camp started June 1 for students grades K-6 and will run through July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.