Entering the postseason, it had been and up-and-down year for the Sardis Lions. The team finished second in its area during the regular season and finished with a 16-16 mark.
But since the playoffs started, Sardis has found another gear, going 6-1 when the games have mattered most, culminating on Thursday night with a 7-3 victory over Moody to punch the team’s ticket to next week’s State tournament in Oxford, the fourth trip in school history.
The team had a flair for the dramatics at Regionals, winning its opening game of the tournament in dramatic fashion with Harlee Vincent belting a walk-off home run in the 11th inning for a 6-5 win over Moody, then following that performance up with a 5-3 win over Shelby County where eighth grade Maddie Harris tossed a compete-game where she scattered six hits, and got tow more RBIs from Vincent.
After dropping a 9-2 decision to Alexandria in the winner’s bracket final, it was win-or-go-home for the Lions in a rematch against Moody, and again, the Lions found a way to pull out a win and keep their season going.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls and how they responded after losing to Alexandria,” head coach Richey Lee said. “They kept their composure and were able to play Moody the way they were capable.”
There was Vincent hitting another home run, this time a three-run shot to give her five dingers over the six postseason games. There was Harris again rising to the occasion, tossing five innings and giving up three hits, and letting the defense make plays behind her before giving way to Kayden Tarvin who closed out the game with two strong innings. There was Adelyn Ellis making a huge defensive play in the top of the seventh to keep Moody at bay. Truly a team effort to reach this point.
“Our pitching, defense, and hitting have been great,” Lee added. “Giving us a really good chance to win. Next week won’t be any different, we’re going to have to come ready to play and compete.”
And it certainly won’t be an easy task for the Lions at State, not that it matters to them. Of the eight teams that will be at state next week, seven of them were ranked in the 5A Top-10 this season, with the Lions the only team not appearing in those rankings. But in the postseason, throw the rankings and records on the window, because through the last six games, Sardis has shown they belong, and have proven on the field they are one of the best teams in the state who have battled for their place in Oxford.
“The best eight teams in the state have earned this right,” Lee concluded. “So, we’re ready to see what we can do.”
The Lions will take on No. 7 ranked Satsuma in its opening round game, scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m., where a win would push them into a 12:30 p.m. game against the winner of Hayden and Elmore County, while a loss would put them into a 4 p.m. game against either of those same two teams.
