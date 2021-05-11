Members of Boaz Altrusa Club gathered Thursday for its first-ever Girlfriend Gala.
Present were members from the Boaz, Ft. Payne, Jack and Anniston Altrusa chapters, as well as many local women – most decked out in costumes representing famous songs.
Virginia Walker claimed the Best Costume prize with her red shirt topped with red balloons depicting “Great Balls of Fire.”
Other costumes included “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree,” “Rock and Roll,” “Rock Around the Clock,” “Witchy Woman,” “Cat’s in the Cradle,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and many more.
The event, held at the Garrard Barn in Boaz, was cut short as a severe storm blew through the area, bringing high winds and rain.
“This was our first attempt at a Girlfriend Gala,” said Suzanne Allred. “Thanks to the Anniston Altrusa Club for the idea. They do a great event by partnering with another group. They have more help!”
Attendees enjoyed a meal catered by Grumpy’s of Boaz, and received various prizes donated by Altrusa members and local businesses during raffle drawings.
Special guest was Beverly Hardy, president of Altrusa International from Stark, Fla.
Entertainment was provided by Debbie Smith and Cathy Riggins. Judy and Monty Giavelli showed off dance moves. The Giavellis own the Barn at Garrard Circle, the venue for the Girlfriend Gala.
“This was a working barn at one point,” Judy said. “We added on to it.
“My momma said it would be great to get life back into this place but warned us it could kill us.
“Sometimes Monty comes in and says Momma was right!
“He’s joking, of course. But we love being able to host events here and have life back into the barn.”
Proceeds raised during the event will be used to fund the Altrusa Club’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace service project.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace constructs single and bunk beds for children in need. SHP is a volunteer organization that builds, assembles and delivers beds to children and families in need.
“We fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional and mental support that a child needs. When it was brought to our attention that the need for eds went far beyond our own neighborhoods, we stepped up and took initiative. We’re a national organization answering the call to a national problem,” said Jordan Allen, SHP chairman of the board of directors.
Over the years, Altrusa has contributed to a variety of projects, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library; GED and Snead State Community College scholarships; Teddy Bears for Kids; Boaz Day of Prayer; Reading Champion Awards; House of Hope; Christian Women’s Job Corps; Room In The Inn; Friends of the Library; and the City of Boaz drug dog.
Boaz Altrusa Past President and District Four Governor Suzanne Allred said the Boaz Altrusa club has forcused on literacy and service projects since the club was formed in 1993. At that time, the group had 27 charter members.
“Our goal for this annual gala is to increase the pool of dollars available to grant organizations that support our community; thus making a greater impact,” she said.
To learn more about the Boaz Altrusa Club, check their Facebook page at Altrusa International of Boaz or email them at altrusaboaz@gmail.com.
