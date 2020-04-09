A man was stabbed and killed Wednesday, around 8 p.m., at a home on Woodley Terrace in Boaz.
In a statement early Thursday morning, Boaz Assistant Police Chief Walter Colbert said when officers responded to the call from a home located near Mt. Vernon Homes, they found a man had been suffering from multiple stab wounds.
First responders quickly began CPR, but the victim later succumbed to his injuries.
After opening an investigation, Colbert said a suspect in DeKalb County was later taken into custody.
The victim and suspect have not been identified.
Colbert said more information would be released later Thursday.
