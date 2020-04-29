The Boaz Parks and Recreation Department’s spring season of baseball, softball and t-ball has been postponed and will start in June.
The department is offering late registration online only through May 10. The fee is $75 per player.
Swim lessons will be offered this year with four different sessions. Registration is available online only and will close the Thursday before the first class of that session. The fee is $45 per child.
Pool passes are available. A family pass covers up to five members in your immediate family for $100. An individual pass is $40 and can only be used by one person.
The Boaz pool and Old Mill Park splash pad are scheduled to open June 8.
All registration information can be found at boaz.recdesk.com. Contact the Boaz Rec Center during office hours Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. for more information.
