There was dancing in the streets Wednesday evening as protesters gathered again by the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville to call for the removal of the Confederate monument located there.
After gathering on the courthouse steps, the group, led by protest organizer Unique Dunston of Reclaiming Our Time (formerly Say Their Names Alabama), moved closer to the monument where they began shouting protest slogans such as “Move the monument,” “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace.”
As the evening waned, the atmosphere turned celebratory with protesters playing dance music and waving a Joe Biden campaign flag. At one point, the flag was draped over the Confederate monument, and at least one protester stood atop the other war memorial there while waving a Black Lives Matter banner.
Other than a small pro-Confederate group that gathered in a parking lot across the street from the courthouse, there wasn’t much pushback during the demonstration as there has been in the past.
A larger group of demonstrators did show up at the courthouse Tuesday evening. Combat veteran Robby Mays said the group chose to protest against the monument’s removal Tuesday and not on Wednesday, as had become tradition, out of respect for Veterans Day.
“My understanding was since it [Wednesday] was Veterans Day, the pro-Confederate [group] was not going to show out of respect of Veterans Day,” Mays told The Reporter.
Mays said he felt the protesters Wednesday were being disrespectful to veterans, particularly for standing on top of the war memorial, which was placed there by the American Legion Post 94 to honor those who fought in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
During the Tuesday protest, the Confederate flag flying by the monument was replaced with an Alabama Secession Banner of 1861.
In a video streamed on Daniel Sims' Facebook page and shared elsewhere on social media, members of the group can be seen raising the secession banner in place of the rebel flag.
The Reporter asked Sims, who has been a pro-Confederate regular at the protests, about the flag, but he declined to comment on the matter claiming he had no knowledge of what happened.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) Captain John Rayburn Camp 452 has reportedly been overseeing the care of the monument and flag pole. First Lt. Commander of the SCV Joe Smith said they were aware the flag had been changed, but declined to comment further, deferring questions to Commander Reginald Hughes, who was unable to be reached for comment before publication.
“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous and disrespectful to American veterans and, obviously, black people like any other Confederate flag,” Dunston said about the secession banner.
She and other anti-Confederate protesters placed miniature American flags around a portion of the sidewalk in front of the courthouse.
