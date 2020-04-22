Despite the novel coronavirus’ economic impact being felt around the world, construction crews have remained busy in Boaz.
With the $12.75 million recreation facility being built at the old outlet center property, along with renovations being completed at the future home of Tre Ragazzi’s Italian Cafe among other businesses, Boaz Mayor David Dyar said construction has yet to slow down due to COVID-19.
“They’ve been working every day they can,” Dyar said of construction workers at the recreation center. “Now, that could change as time goes on, but for now they’re working and getting things done.”
The 46,000 square-foot recreation center, located at 425 South McCleskey St., will face Boaz 9 Cinema and will feature an indoor swimming facility with an eight lane pool, an outdoor “resort style” pool area, two activity rooms and a gymnasium with a mezzanine.
The facility’s construction was originally expected to be completed by November 2020, but the significant amount of rain during the months of January and February has caused delays.
Remodeling the building where Tre Ragazzi’s will be located is part of the city’s plan to renovate each building in the vicinity of the new recreation center, including Boaz 9 Cinema and Frank’s Thunder Alley. The multi-million dollar project will be paid for with a bond.
After getting a $12 million bond nearly two years ago, the Boaz City Council elected to go back to the bond market in January. The council hopes to receive a $8.5 million bond, which would be used to fund the buildings’ renovation and also cover the remaining cost of the recreation center. (The council used $3.2 million of the initial bond in 2018 to fund the construction of Old Mill Park, leaving insufficient funds to pay for the recreation center.)
“We’ve got a brand new recreational complex that’s going over there,” Dyar told The Reporter in January. “It would be very embarrassing — I would think — for someone to come and see that beautiful facility that we’re going to have, and then see the condition of those existing buildings over there. So, it was a no-brainer, really.”
Cost of renovations could exceed $1 million per building, based on past bid numbers and depending on individual needs.
Prior to reentering the bond market, the council invested $400,000 of taxpayer money into completing renovations specifically where Tre Ragazzi’s would be located, across from Boaz 9 Cinema. This was done in hopes to help expedite the restaurant’s opening. But until Alabama’s stay-at-home order is lifted, Tre Ragazzi’s, as well as several other prospective businesses and restaurants headed to Boaz, will remain closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.