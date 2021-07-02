Pamela Jean Hayes
Mount Olive
community
Pamela Jean Hayes of the Mount Olive community died Sunday, June 27. She was 58.
She grew up in Sims community until moving to the Mount Olive area in 2006. She worked as a receiving clerk at Walmart for over 25 years and at American Apparel.
Cooking for everyone, reading novels, and watching Hallmark movies and crime dramas were some of her favorite hobbies. She loved bringing joy to children, especially on Halloween and Christmas when she could shower them with goodies and presents. Her family was always her first and most cherished priority.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Hayes; her parents, W L and Viola Mahan; her brother, Kenneth (Butch) Mahan, sister, Suzette Mahan Peppers, and niece, Ginger Sims.
She is survived by her daughters, Lacey and Sarah Hayes; her brothers, Hal Mahan (MaryAnn), David Mahan, and Rickey Mahan (Judy); her in-laws, Violet Mahan, Lowell Hayes (Joyce) and Danny Hayes (Lisa); and 40 nieces and nephews.
The funeral was Friday, July 2, 2021, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with Bro. Chris Sims and Bro. Thomas Mahan officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Hill #2 Cemetery.
James Houston
Hardin
(1965-2021)
James Houston Hardin, age 55 of Albertville Alabama, a hard-working, loving, husband, father and PawPaw, passed away on Monday June 28 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
James is survived by his wife, Sandy Hardin; his son, Seath Hardin (Ashley); his granddaughters, Chloe and Ella Hardin; his mother, Ruth Elmore; his brothers, Frank Hardin (Betty) and Ray Pruitt; his sisters, Anita Sanders, Patsy Cornelius, Lanett Bryant; and a special father-in-law, Leon Filmore. He is proceeded in death by his father Elbert Hardin; step father, Clinton Elmore; and his sister, Teresa Hardin.
James was born October 10, 1965 to Elbert and Ruth Hardin. He graduated from Guntersville High School in 1984. On December 22, 1984, he married Sandy Hardin, his high school sweetheart. On December 6, 1988, he welcomed his only child Seath Hardin. On October 7, 2015 and June 22, 2018 respectively, he welcomed his two beautiful granddaughters. whom he loved fiercely.
James was a devoted father, loving husband, and dedicated worker. He enjoyed spending time with his family, spoiling his granddaughters, and playing golf. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do or fix. His mind could work any problem and figure out a solution.
A memorial service will be held at Guntersville Memorial Chapel Saturday, July 3, 2021. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 p.m. and a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm. The family asks that you bring a story to share and celebrate the life of James PawPaw Hardin.
J.R. Brown
Crossville
J. R. Brown “Papa Jake,” 79, of Crossville, died Monday, June 28, 2021 at his home.
Services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial at Kilpatrick Cemetery. Bro. Chris Claborn officiated
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Brown; daughters, Tammy Shell (Mark), of Arab, Regina Brown (Jeremy), of Crossville, Stephanie Clark, of Albertville, and Tisha Jones, of Albertville; five grandchildren; brothers, George Brown (Shelia), of Albertville, and William Brown, of Crossville; sisters, Pat Maroney (Clarence) and Catherine Leslie (Lee), all of Boaz; and several nieces and nephews.
Edris Goodwin Heard
Boaz
Edris Goodwin Heard, 98, of Boaz, died Monday, June 28, 2021 at her home.
Services were at Albertville Memorial Chapel at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Burial followed at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Bain officiated.
She is survived by her daughters, Sue Glassco (Lewis), Brenda Milner (Lynn) and Peggy Childress (Rick); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
James Kent Crutcher
Guntersville
James Kent Crutcher, 78, of Guntersville, died June 27, 2021.
Services were Friday, July 2, 2021, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
Selena Gentry
Albertville
Selena Gentry, 57, of Albertville, died June 30, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Gentry; daughter, Priscilla Kirk (Cody); sons, Heath Newkirk (Tiffany) and Dakota Owen (Mary); parents, Royce and Peggy Middlebrooks; sister, Kimball Middlebrooks; brothers, Royce Middlebrooks and Dustin Middlebrooks; and four grandchildren.
Charlotte E. Odom
Horton
Charlotte E. Odom, 52, of Horton, died June 28, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Visitation was June 30, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Wolcott; daughters, Jennifer Zuniga (Christian), Karla Wolcott, Amanda Wolcott, Rose Williams (John Boy) and Samantha Wolcott; sons, Amos Lee Swindall, John Williams (Kelli) and Kenneth Wolcott (Jenny); and 28 grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.