Easter Sunday is arguably the most anticipated day of the year for churches across the nation with plans for sunrise services and a variety of other programs to supply congregations a time of worship and fellowship.
But this year will be different due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
To help slow the spread of the illness, states like Alabama have placed limitations on how churches can host services.
In the stay-at-home order issued last week by Gov. Kay Ivey, religious services can continue to be held, but no more than 10 people can be present, and those present must maintain six feet apart from one another. The other option available is to host a drive-in service. According to the order, participants must stay in their vehicles for the duration of the service, each participant in the vehicle must share the same place of residence and, again, participants cannot come within six feet of each other.
Though challenging at times, many local church leaders have taken the order in stride and ran with it.
“It has forced us to adapt more than we probably would have otherwise,” said Nick Mitchell, who is the pastor of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Albertville. “We certainly miss seeing everyone at the church, but not all of the changes are bad.”
Mitchell said since the outbreak began, the church has started holding services through Facebook Live, reaching many more people than he ever imagined.
“I’ve never preached to a crowd of 1,000, but the first Sunday we did Facebook Live, we had over 1,000 views,” he said. “We are currently planning more Facebook and drive-up events. We will do everything to comply with the mandates and keep everyone safe, but we are exploring new things that we may have not tried had we not faced this challenge.
“I certainly think the virus has softened the hearts of many people, and hopefully, made us more receptive to the gospel,” he added.
Barring inclement weather, Mitchell’s church will host a drive-in service Sunday at sunrise to celebrate Easter.
Josh Brogdon, pastor at Julia Street United Methodist Church in Boaz, said his church had also been holding online and drive-in services, but going online was nothing new for them.
“We have been using the livestream option at Julia Street for years,” he said. “The struggle for us is the lack of fellowship in person. Our people love to be in fellowship. We are thinking of new ways to do that while following [all] guidelines.”
The changes have been tough for some churchgoers, but not all. When The Reporter asked its readers how they’ve adjusted to attending religious services via online or drive-in, 67.7% said they preferred a normal service but the current formats had been OK. Only 10.8% said the new styles weren’t working for them, feeling disconnected. The remaining 21.5% of voters said new styles of service felt the same or seemed better than the traditional service style.
Though not what she prefers, Amanda Conn, who is a member of The River Church in Guntersville and regular contributor to The Reporter, said livestream and drive-in services were absolutely necessary during the pandemic.
“While gathering in vehicles across a parking lot is not what I long for on a Sunday morning, it is the best way — in my opinion — to not forsake the assembling of the brethren during this unusual time,” Conn said. “Jesus himself was zealous for the Lord’s house, so I cannot help but long to be in the house of prayer again. In the meantime, however, we want everyone to stay healthy and safe, so we are making every effort to come together as a body of believers and worship the King while maintaining social distance as mandated by our leaders. We are continuing in prayer throughout this unique time.”
Regardless of which style of service churchgoers prefer, Brogdon said it was important to try and get more connected to God.
“I would encourage everyone to take this time to draw closer to each other in your families, and to draw closer to God,” Brogdon said. “We will make it through this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.