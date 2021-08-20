Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases have brought jury trials to a halt in Marshall County.
Circuit Judge Chris Abel said all trials will be suspended through September.
“We will re-evaluate then and determine what we will do with the remainder of cases slated through the end of the year,” Abel said Friday morning.
All civil and criminal jury trials will be affected, he said.
“On my side, that only meant six cases were put off,” he said.
Abel said COVID-19 numbers are on the rise, and he is leery of bringing 150 to 200 people into the courthouse.
“Jury trials bring together a lot of people that otherwise wouldn’t be in the courthouse,” Abel said.
“It means bringing too many people together in close proximity.”
He said he has instructed clerks not to send out jury summons for September. In mid to late September, summons may be sent out for a trial set for early October. However, Abel said if COVID numbers are still up he may opt to delay summons and the trial.
In the meantime, Abel said various types of hearings, updates and pleas will be heard keeping the court system moving.
“We will keep things moving along,” he said. “Cases may be resolved, pleas entered and hearings held all while trials are suspended.”
Abel will require masks be worn inside his courtroom during any and all hearings.
Abel’s decision came the same week Marshall County Commissioners voted down a mask mandate in a special meeting held Wednesay.
The vote was 2-2 among commissioners with Chairman James Hutcheson voting “no” to break the tie.
Several healthcare providers and public officials spoke in favor of the mask mandate, including Claudette DeMuth of Marshall Medical Centers.
She said the number of hospitalized patients is at an all-time high in Marshall County with 61 patients between Marshall Medical Centers North and South.
Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy and Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson said their employees were comfortable with masks remaining optional due to the safety precautions and barriers already in place, according to County Attorney Clint Maze.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency in response to rising COVID cases.
“I want to be abundantly clear: there will be absolutely no statewide mandates, closures or the like,” Ivey stated. “This state of emergency is strategically targeted at removing bureaucracy and cutting red tape wherever we can to allow our doctors, nurses and hospital staff to treat patients that come through their doors.
“Let me be crystal clear: Alabama remains open for business. Alabamians do not need government telling us what to do or how to do it. Unlike last year when we were hoping for a miracle, our greatest weapon against COVID-19 today is the vaccine, so, if you can, roll up your sleeve and get the shot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.