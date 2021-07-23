This is an opinion piece.
I was eating a late lunch Thursday afternoon at Limon’s Mexican Restaurant in Crossville when in walked Chris Bankston, one of my high school classmates.
I invited him to join me, and we spent the next 30 minutes or so catching up and enjoying some good food.
Chris and I realized we’ve known each other for almost 50 years. We started first grade at Crossville in 1972. His teacher was Mrs. Dobbins while mine was Mrs. Gayle Eason.
Both of those outstanding ladies did a remarkable job, because each first-grade classroom featured 36 or 37 students in 1972-73. There were no state laws limiting elementary classroom sizes then, and I don’t remember Mrs. Eason having a teacher’s aide.
Chris laughed when I shared a first-grade memory with him. Steve “Draino” Drain was also one of Mrs. Eason’s students, and once I asked him to go home with me after school.
The next day, Steve rode the bus home with me. About an hour later, my mother received a call from Mike Colvin, the Crossville Elementary principal, asking if Steve was at our house. The phone call revealed that Draino didn’t tell his mother he was going home with me, and Mrs. Drain obviously became concerned when he didn’t get off the bus at their Rodentown home.
Thankfully, I told Mrs. Eason that Steve was going home with me, and she and Mr. Colvin were able to track him down.
Chris asked me when our next class reunion would be, and I told him 2024. He and his wonderful wife, Tisha, weren’t able to make our reunion in 2019, and we missed them. Tisha graduated from CHS in 1985.
Chris told me he’s retired after a long career with Nucor/Vulcraft in Fort Payne. His new job is going to be driving his 4-year-old grandson, Rhett, to Pre-K. My guess is that will be one of the best jobs Chris has ever had.
Before we left Limon’s on Thursday, I told Chris that I love him and all our friends from the CHS class of 1984. I was too cool to tell them back in high school, but I’m not anymore. I’m thankful for Chris and my other classmates and the impact they’ve had on my life.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.