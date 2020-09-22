Guntersville junior receiver Cooper Davidson made the most of his opportunities in a Sept. 18 homecoming win over Douglas, and his performance earned The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week award for week four of the AHSAA football schedule.
Davidson caught three passes for 60 yards, and all three went for touchdowns in the first quarter, sending GHS to a 21-0 lead. The final score was 50-0.
Davidson added a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown to help the Wildcats remain unbeaten.
Other top efforts from week four included:
Guntersville Wildcats
Logan Pate rushed 11 times for 150 yards and two scores in the victory over Douglas.
Cole McCarty finished 5-of-9 passing for 103 yards and the three TD passes to Davidson. Backup quarterback Antonio Spurgeon threw a 65-yard scoring pass to John Michael McElrath.
Dwayne Hundley intercepted two passes for the Wildcats.
Boaz Pirates
Boaz’s defense limited Sardis to 74 total yards in a 38-0 homecoming triumph. It was the Pirates’ first shutout in the rivalry since 2000.
Jaquez Kelly contributed a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Kadin Bennefield rushed 11 times for 110 yards and three TDs, which came on runs of 14, 14 and 7 yards. Carter Lambert closed 6-of-10 passing for 112 yards, including an 18-yard TD to Mason Alexander.
Fyffe Red Devils
Fyffe blasted Brindlee Mountain 54-6 behind the rushing of Kyle Dukes and the passing of Ike Rowell.
Dukes rushed twice for 122 yards, scoring touchdowns on runs of 60 and 62 yards. Rowell went 3-of-3 passing for 125 yards, including TD throws of 10 yards to Hunter Gillilan and 70 yards to Malichi Mize.
Mize caught two passes for 115 yards as Fyffe rolled up 440 yards total offense.
Jacob Mitchell grabbed an interception for the Red Devils.
West End Patriots
Making his first start at quarterback, Marty Wooten completed 9-of-15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns, leading West End to a 55-20 whipping of Gaston.
Jake Edwards, Isaiah Roberson and Trevor Willett each caught a scoring pass from Wooten. Roberson rushed 12 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and he also returned a fumble for a score, giving him four TDs on the night.
Geraldine Bulldogs
Caleb Hall carried 17 times for 122 yards in the Bulldogs’ 30-16 loss to Plainview. He scored on an 80-yard run.
Caleb Benefield and Kobe Hill each recovered a fumble for GHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.