The fire occurred at 312 Richmond Avenue in Albertville around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Reporter | Elizabeth Summers spotlight top story Man killed in Albertville house fire STAFF REPORTS Jul 6, 2021 Jul 6, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago

A man has been found dead inside his home after his bedroom caught on fire Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters with the Albertville Fire Department responded to a fire at 312 Richmond Avenue in Albertville around 4 p.m. Tuesday where they found a deceased 65-year-old male inside the home. The department said the man was disabled and that the fire was confined to his bedroom. Other occupants of the house were able to evacuate the building but were unable to get the man out, firefighters said. Investigators are still on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire. Check back for more details.
