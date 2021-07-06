A man has been found dead inside his home after his bedroom caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.
 
Firefighters with the Albertville Fire Department responded to a fire at 312 Richmond Avenue in Albertville around 4 p.m. Tuesday where they found a deceased 65-year-old male inside the home.
 
The department said the man was disabled and that the fire was confined to his bedroom.
 
Other occupants of the house were able to evacuate the building but were unable to get the man out, firefighters said.
 
Investigators are still on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.
 
Check back for more details.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.