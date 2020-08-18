The Boaz football team enjoyed a weather-shortened scrimmage during the 2020 Meet the Pirates event Aug. 14 at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium.
Friday night, the Pirates launch their 2020 season with a trip to Class 5A Hayden, which finished 3-7 a year ago. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 in the first meeting between the programs since 1952.
“I finally had somebody ask me the age-old question, ‘How are y’all going to be this year, coach?’ And I was so happy,” Boaz head coach Jeremy Sullivan said.
“I usually hate that question, but I had heard so much of are y’all going to play and so now it’s changed over to how are y’all going to be? I guess most people are accepting the fact we are going to play and it’s what we need to do, and I think it’s the right thing to do.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of spring practice. The AHSAA allowed teams to return for on-campus workouts June 1. Preseason practice started July 27.
“I think everybody’s tried to do their best in following COVID-19 precautions,” Sullivan said. “Instead of talking about X’s and O’s and scheme stuff with other coaches in the summer, we spent a lot of time talking about and trying to steal ideas from each other on what we’re doing to mitigate our risks and make sure we have as little spread as possible.
“I think we’re ready to play, as ready as we’re going to be. We have a lot of new kids, and we need to play to get them ready to play, if that makes sense. They just need game experience now.
“We’ve done all we can do in practice. It’s time to move on to game planning and playing games.”
The Pirates’ offense features veteran running backs Kadin Bennefield and Eli Jacobs, who combined to rush for 1,440 yards and 21 touchdowns a year ago. Carter Lambert, a junior, is Boaz’s new starting quarterback.
“Carter has done really well,” Sullivan said. “Carter has had a great camp. I think he’s going to be a really good player.
“We’ve got three new guys lining up at receiver that didn’t play last year. I think all those guys are going to be playmakers. Our other receiver is Jaquez Kelly.
“We have a chance to be pretty balanced on offense. We have people at every position who can make plays.”
On defense, Junior Lankford is the only returning starter on the line. Ricky Velasquez and Conner Washburn will join him on the front.
“Seems like Junior’s been playing forever,” Sullivan said. “He’s a three-year starter. He played a lot for us as a freshman.
“Conner Washburn transferred from Helena last year. He has a chance to be a pretty good player.”
Cole Bowling, Tanner Lacey and Trevor Helton will be starting linebackers for the Pirates.
“Cole Bowling was our best defensive player and then got injured early last year and missed the rest of the season,” Sullivan said. “Tanner Lacey has played a lot of football for us on both sides of the ball.
“Trevor Helton was in our program last year and played some on Fridays, but he was mostly a JV guy last year.”
In the secondary, the starters are cornerbacks Tyler Helton and Lucas Zatarain and safeties Jordan Cirillo and Carson Chamblee.
“Tyler Helton is Trevor’s twin brother,” Sullivan said. “Lucas Zatarain has been in our program and developed over time. Jordan Cirillo transferred from Albertville and sat out last season.”
Chamblee played three years at receiver, including starting as a freshman.
“Carson will start on defense and play some on offense,” Sullivan said.
Senior kicker Gerardo Baeza has returned to full strength.
“Gerardo had a back fracture that lingered for about 18 months that limited his kicking, limited him in the weightroom and really kept him from developing as he probably should have,” Sullivan said.
“He’s not as limited by that anymore, so we’re hoping he’s going to have a big year kicking for us. He’s probably going to punt for us too.”
