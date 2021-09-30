Last week’s break from Region play saw a number of rivalry games and a chance for teams to iron out the kinks before getting back into Region games, where the season enters the final stretch as teams look to try and secure homefield advantage in the playoffs, or look to find a way back into the playoff race.
This week’s schedule features eight games, with five of those games taking place on the area team’s homefield, with one team making their long-awaited home debut this season.
Huntsville at Albertville, 7 p.m. Thursday
Originally slated for Friday, this 7A Region 4 showdown was moved to Thursday night due to a shortage of officials in the area for this week.
The Aggies enter Friday’s game looking to rebound after falling to Boaz last week, 35-21, and will seek improvement in both their rush offense and defense, after the Pirates held a 246 yard advantage in the ground game. Andy Howard and Givenchy Dorival have formed a strong QB/WR combo for the Aggies, teaming up for 17 completions over the last two games.
Huntsville enters the game at 1-4 with their last two losses each coming by just three points. The Panthers offense has scored 89 points in those two defeats, but in their four losses, the defense has conceded 170 points.
Each team picked up its lone win so far this season over Grissom. This is the 13th all-time meeting between the two schools dating back to 1908, after last season’s game resulted in a forfeit win for the Aggies due to COVID issues at Huntsville. Huntsville leads the series 8-4 in the games that have been played, with the Aggies last win coming back in 1992.
Thursday’s game can be heard locally on Power 107.5 FM.
Fairview at Boaz, 7 p.m. Friday
Fresh off last week’s win over Albertville, the Pirates finally return home after playing their first six games of the season on the road as they waited for the completion of a new turf field inside LF Corley Jr. Stadium, and it’s a big one with massive playoff implications on the line.
The Pirates come in riding a four-game winning streak and during that streak have racked up 155 points, while the defense has given up just 28 in that span.
Fairview will enter Friday’s game at 4-1, with their lone loss this season coming to Guntersville. The Aggies have topped 40 points in each of their wins, including 49 two weeks ago over West Point.
This is the 10th meeting between the two programs with Boaz holding an 8-1 edge, though the Aggies took last season’s game by a 33-21 final. The winner of this game has the inside track for at least second in the Region, while a Boaz win could position them for the Region title.
Prior to the game, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony as well as a fireworks display to christen the new field, slated to start at 6:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the game.
The game can be heard on FM 93.5 of Boaz.
No. 7 Plainview at No. 1 Fyffe, 7 p.m.
The neighboring town rivals square off in a massive game that could shake up the playoff picture.
Fyffe enters the contest looking for its 50th win in a row overall, and has had two weeks to prep for the Bears after having an off week. In their last game, Fyffe thrashed Brindlee Mountain by a 56-0 final.
Plainview got things back on track last weekend with a shutout win over DeKalb County foe Crossville, and will need a win Friday to keep their hopes of a home playoff game alive after falling to Geraldine earlier in the season.
The rivalry between the two schools, who are separated by just five miles on Alabama Highway 75, dates back to 1958, with Fyffe holding a 36-23-1 edge, including winning the last 12 in the series. Fyffe took last season’s game at Plainview, 42-12.
Sardis at Guntersville, 7 p.m. Friday
There may not be a hotter team in the area than Guntersville, who has rolled off five-straight wins since a Week 0 loss.
During that winning stretch, the Wildcats have averaged over 44 points per game, while the defense has given up just 61 total. Logan Pate totaled four touchdowns in last week’s win over Madison County.
Sardis comes in on the opposite end of the spectrum, sitting at 0-5 on the season and seeing the offense get shut out in the last three games. Guntersville leads the all-time series 9-2, including a 64-0 drubbing in 2020.
Friday’s game can be heard on 95.9 FM.
Geraldine at Brindlee Mountain, 7 p.m. Friday
The Bulldogs will try and get back on track after falling on the road to Saks last week in an offensive shootout, but remain undefeated in Region play. The Bulldogs defense has been the key in their three wins, giving up just 26 points in those games.
Brindlee Mountain comes in on one of the state’s longest losing streaks, dropping 39 consecutive games, and have dropped 53 Region games in a row.
The Bulldogs have never lost to the Lions, leading the series 11-0 which includes a 48-6 win last season.
Westbrook Christian at West End, 7 p.m. Friday
The Patriots will come in well-rested and back to .500 after getting a forfeit win last week over Appalachian.
West End will hope to carry in the momentum from their last on-field game, a 53-8 win over Gaston where they rushed for over 300 yards and had five rushing scores in the win.
Westbrook Christian comes in at 2-3 on the season, but hose three losses have come to teams that are a combined 14-2 on the season. In the two wins, the Warriors have put up 100 points.
This will be the 18th game between the 2A Region 6 foes, with West End holding a narrow 9-8 edge, though the Warriors were victorious last season, 44-13.
Crossville at West Point, 7 p.m. Friday
The Lions come in looking to build momentum for the rest of the season and beyond after starting the season 0-5, and getting shut out in its last three games.
West Point enters at 3-2 on the season, including a narrow 14-6 win on the road over Hayden last week. In the two wins the Warriors have given up 13 points.
This is just the second game between the two schools, with West Point taking last season’s contest in a 35-27 thriller.
Asbury at Sylvania, 7 p.m.
The Battle of the Rams sees Asbury head up Alabama Highway 75 look to snap a four-game skid. Asbury found some momentum on offense last week, putting up 20 points on a tough Gaylesville defense.
Sylvania comes in at 3-2, and will have had two weeks to prepare for Asbury, taking last week off after a 35-7 win over Collinsville two weeks ago.
The two teams have met once before, with Sylvania claiming a 49-13 win last season.
OFF: Douglas
