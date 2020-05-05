Cost of living is something we hear about in the news, when it’s time to get a pay raise or when someone is complaining about their salary.
If you really think about the words “cost of living,” it becomes more than an economic term. But by definition, the cost of living is what it costs to maintain a certain standard of living. So, what standard of living are we chasing? How much does it cost us to really live — not just squeak by?
The answer is a lot more than it should.
On a daily basis, I have to consider how much to spend on gas to get to work, whether or not I can afford three meals a day or if I should skip a hot cup of coffee on the way to work. If I get a $6 cup of glorious, dark-roast coffee, I’ll have to forget about having lunch and risk the inevitable blood sugar plummet. But those are “first-world problems.” Many others have to ration out their much-needed medications, so they can afford to eat that week.
How sad is it that there are people in our community — yes, I’m talking about Marshall County — that can’t afford to have shelter, food and vital medications? It’s 2020, and we’ve not figured out a way to ensure that everyone in our community is able to keep to a “standard of living” we would want to live at ourselves.
The question is how do we go about fixing this issue or helping these people without giving handouts? Because if, as a society, we try to help those unfortunate souls, then there will be an outcry of people saying, “Nobody in America should get a handout!”
I’m not saying people should get a handout, but let’s lend them a hand up out of their situation. We are blessed with the United Way of Marshall County and all of the agencies that work with them to help people in our community. While we’re watching people suffer and just trying to get by, what are we doing to help? Probably not enough, if you’re like me.
Like a lot of people, I’m chasing a standard of living that far exceeds my means, and the cost of living has taken its toll. But, since I really can’t do much financially to help anyone, I can use the platform. I want to urge everyone to call the United Way to see what you can do to help. I’m certain whether it’s prayers, positive vibes or spending a little bit of time putting someone else’s needs first, it would go a long way to helping everyone live at a higher standard of life that won’t cost a dime.
Nickie Simpson is a staff writer for The Reporter. She can be reached at nickie.simpson@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.