The Boaz Pirates celebrate their 2020 homecoming by hosting archrival Sardis on Friday night in a Class 5A, Region 7 football game. Kickoff is set for 7.
Boaz enters the matchup 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Region 7 standings. The Pirates are coming off a 28-25 victory over region rival West Point.
Sardis is 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the region standings. The Lions lost to Geraldine 36-19 in a nonregion battle last week. Sardis is hitting the road for the third time in four games, but its next three contests are at Sardis Stadium.
Boaz leads the all-time series 41-22-4, but Sardis has won five of the last seven games, including 31-28 a year ago. The Pirates posted a 42-14 victory in 2018.
Kadin Bennefield leads the Pirates with 435 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. Carter Lambert has rushed for 196 yards and Eli Jacobs 188.
Lambert is 37-of-64 passing for 435 yards and four touchdowns. Jaquez Kelly is Boaz’s leading receiver with 12 catches for 129 yards. Keaton Kennedy has seven receptions for 80 yards and two scores.
Cole Bowling leads Boaz’s defense with 35 tackles.
Junior Lankford and Connor Washburn have 21 stops each, followed by Carson Chamblee with 17 and Trevor Helton and Tanner Lacey with 16 apiece.
