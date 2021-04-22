The high school baseball playoffs get underway Friday, with six Sand Mountain teams looking to continue their seasons, and in the final prep baseball polls of the season, three area teams received honors.
At the 5A level, Sardis enter the playoffs as the hottest team in the area, rolling off nine wins in a row to end the season, and garnered honorable mention honors in this week's rankings. The Lions sit at 16-10 on the season, and will play host to West Point on Friday.
At the 3A level, the Fyffe Red Devils hit 20 wins on Tuesday night, and finish the regular season as the No. 4 ranked team at the 3A level. Fyffe will begin the playoffs on Friday with a home series against Lauderdale County, set to start at 4:30 p.m.
The final area team to garner honors this week was Geraldine receiving honorable mention, also at the 3A level. The Bulldogs are 14-14 on the season, but coming off a big week where they went to the championship game of the DeKalb County Tournament, beating previously unbeaten Fyffe in the semifinals. Geraldine was an area champion this season, and will host Carbon Hill on Friday in its opening round series.
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (26-3)
2. Central-Phenix City (28-3)
3. Florence (22-8)
4. Auburn (26-4)
5. James Clemens (26-13)
6. Bob Jones (26-14)
7. Vestavia Hills (20-10)
8. Smiths Station (22-12)
9. Sparkman (20-10)
10. Dothan (23-8)
Others nominated: Enterprise (19-12), Grissom (20-12), Oak Mountain (18-15), Prattville (20-15), Spain Park (21-11).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (24-4)
2. Helena (23-7)
3. Cullman (25-10)
4. Oxford (25-6)
5. Saraland (22-7)
6. Hartselle (21-12)
7. Chelsea (23-14)
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (26-10)
9. Gulf Shores (22-9)
10. Hueytown (28-9)
Others nominated: Calera (16-12), Eufaula (19-10), Gardendale (17-5), Hazel Green (20-16), Jasper (20-11), Mortimer Jordan (30-5), Spanish Fort (18-15), Stanhope Elmore (22-8), Wetumpka (21-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (32-5)
2. Andalusia (20-5)
3. Rehobeth (21-3)
4. UMS-Wright (17-9)
5. Madison Academy (25-10)
6. Leeds (23-8)
7. Holtville (22-9)
8. Elmore Co. (21-7)
9. Shelby Co. (19-8)
10. Alexandria (19-13)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-13), Headland (14-6), Lawrence Co. (18-10), Pike Road (17-7), Sardis (16-10), St. Clair Co. (19-13), St. Paul’s (14-8), West Point (19-17).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (26-3)
2. Gordo (19-5)
3. American Christian (22-12)
4. West Limestone (25-6)
5. North Jackson (24-8)
6. Bibb Co. (20-7)
7. Alabama Christian (17-10-1)
8. Straughn (16-5)
9. Deshler (19-8)
10. Oneonta (18-6)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (15-12), Curry (18-10), Dale Co. (12-11-1), Hamilton (17-12), St. James (21-9), Wilson (14-9).
CLASS 3A
1. T.R. Miller (25-1)
2. Piedmont (27-4)
3. Phil Campbell (30-3)
4. Fyffe (19-1)
5. Bayside Academy (19-5)
6. Opp (20-5)
7. Thomasville (20-4)
8. Winfield (25-10)
9. Providence Christian (18-10)
10. Houston Academy (20-9)
Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (14-11), Childersburg (22-9), Geraldine (14-14), Hokes Bluff (14-7), Lauderdale Co. (18-8), Ohatchee (16-9), Trinity (19-7-1).
CLASS 2A
1. St. Luke’s (20-3)
2. Westbrook Christian (19-7)
3. Decatur Heritage (25-5)
4. Spring Garden (20-12)
5. Ariton (17-9)
6. Mars Hill (19-13)
7. North Sand Mountain (13-4)
8. Ider (20-9)
9. Colbert Co. (28-8)
10. G.W. Long (14-11)
Others nominated: Falkville (20-10), Leroy (20-14), Sand Rock (13-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Lynn (20-2)
2. Brantley (17-7)
3. Bayshore Christian (19-8)
4. Sweet Water (16-12)
5. Lindsay Lane (17-10)
6. Maplesville (11-7)
7. Hackleburg (19-7)
8. Donoho (14-7)
9. Faith-Anniston (17-7)
10. Athens Bible (14-9)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (14-16), Red Level (11-9), Sumiton Christian (11-18).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (22-4-1)
2. Glenwood (32-10)
3. Bessemer Academy (27-7)
4. Patrician (21-5)
5. Lowndes Academy (21-9)
6. Macon East (21-8)
7. Wilcox Academy (17-7)
8. Chambers Academy (22-7)
9. Morgan Academy (18-6)
10. Edgewood (14-13)
Others nominated: Autauga Academy (12-8), Clarke Prep (16-13), Escambia Academy (18-11-1), Jackson Academy (14-7-1).
