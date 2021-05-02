This is a Faith column.
“And a sword will pierce your own soul, too,” Luke 2:35b.
These words were spoken to a very special mother. As Mother’s Day is approaching, I reflect on them and the powerful beauty of their reality.
Mary listened to Simeon speak of her Son, Jesus…then she listened to him describe perfectly what would happen to her heart in turn.
My mother has always said that once a woman has children, it is as if her heart is walking around outside of her body. I knew mentally what she spoke of up until twenty years ago…when I learned what she meant very deeply as I held my son in my arms. There are not enough words describe a mother’s love for her children. I tear up even now just thinking of how much I care for my “babies”.
We are often pointed to the analogy of a mama bear when her cubs are in danger – which is beyond accurate in my opinion. I am a pretty passive person, but mess with my kids and “passive” becomes a distant memory.
So back to Mary and how we can relate. When you read the first little bit of Luke’s gospel, it is mentioned of how Mary pondered things and kept them in her heart. She was literally a walking baby book for the Son of God. I can imagine that she tried to memorize every moment of His infant dependence on her, every stumble of His toddler days, and every boyish laugh of His childhood. I cannot wait to meet her in heaven and ask her for stories that you know she loves to tell! Because that’s just what we do.
So let’s add to what we know was treasured in her heart all those times that we don’t even have a clue about…and imagine how connected this mother’s heart was to her Baby. Then imagine her watching Him suffer right before her eyes.
I do not want to imagine it. I do not want to even think of how I would feel if it were my child on that cross. Heartbroken would not even come close to describing it.
“And a sword will pierce your own soul, too.”
To all of the mothers whose hearts are walking around outside of your bodies today, I encourage you to entrust those “hearts” to the Lord. I challenge you to recognize that He gave you such a love for them that will consistently lay them at His feet upon every thought of them.
Hold them in your arms as long as you can…then hold them in prayer forever after that.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years and has been involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
