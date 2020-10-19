The Whole Backstage Theatre, with season sponsor Sonny Lewis, is excited to present The WBS Halloween Spooktacular; a "wonderfully ghoulish" show it has been brewing up to put audiences in the Halloween spirit.
The Spooktacular will open Thursday night and will run through Sunday. Show times are Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
This one act show, directed by Wesley H. Rorex, will compile readings, singing and dancing that is suitable for all ages. The cast includes WBS veterans and WBS newcomers. The cast includes the talents of Ashleigh Harris, Jane Kohl, Celeste Kyle Hallenbeck, Dax Stapler, Sharon Glenn, Wesley H. Rorex, Denton Gillen, Jan Price, Jonathon Watts, Jules Oliver, Rich Resler, Karen Fancher, April Russell, Josh Barksdale, Rodger King, Eliza Trammel, Wendy Zahn, Butch Starnes and AnnaMarie D'Angelo.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior adults and $12 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256-582-SHOW.
Whole Backstage, in an effort to keep patrons and performers as safe as possible, will be adhering to all State of Alabama Department of Health guidelines.
