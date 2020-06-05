Thursday afternoon, we were able to confirm that a protest march would be taking place this weekend in Albertville.
The reason for protesting is tied to other protests across the state and nation — to stand against police brutality against the black community. The march will be held Saturday, June 6, from approximately 5-6 p.m. and cover the typical route for past parades held in the city.
The organizers have said it has nothing to do with the recently rekindled debate over the Confederate monument that sets in front of the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville.
Regardless of the reason for any protest, we acknowledge and respect it, and we believe others should as well. We encourage people to exercise their right to protest, but only in a peaceful manner. We understand there are unresolved issues within our nation and even in our own community, and we are supportive of positive change.
However, we ask that protesters refrain from any riotous behavior. We ask anyone opposed to the protest to be respectful of others beliefs and also refrain from violent behavior.
Our community has made great progress in economic development in the last decade; we will never support its destruction.
“Violence is impractical because it is a descending spiral ending in destruction for all. It is immoral because it seeks to humiliate the opponent rather than win his understanding: it seeks to annihilate rather than convert. Violence is immoral because it thrives on hatred rather than love.” — Martin Luther King
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
