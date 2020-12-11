Raygan Edmondson racked up a double-double of 23 points and 15 rebounds Tuesday night to power Douglas to a 58-38 triumph over archrival Boaz in a Class 5A, Area 13 varsity boys basketball matchup at Loyd Berry Gymnasium.
Edmondson has posted a double-double in seven of the Eagles’ nine games during the 2020-21 season.
Douglas enjoyed advantages of 18-8, 28-20 and 40-26 at the quarter breaks against the Pirates.
DHS improved to 2-0 in the Area 13 standings.
Josh De’Armas contributed 10 points, Jansen Rogers nine, Jaylen Spain eight, Yael Lucas five and Ziano Nardi three for the Eagles.
RJ Hampton and Chaden Hamilton both netted 13 points to lead Boaz’s offense.
Hayden Peek and Judd Ferguson got three each, and Carson Jones, Nick Cornutt and Gael Vazquez all scored two.
Eagles 47, Sardis 35: Douglas opened Area 13 play by caging the Lions on Dec. 4 at Sardis. The Eagles led 10-6, 22-13 and 31-22 at the rest stops.
Edmondson poured in a game-best 20 points.
Dakota Stewart and Rogers scored six each, Spain five, Nardi and Lucas both four and De’Armas two.
Dylan Holcomb’s 11 points paced Sardis. Peyton Wehrwein and JJ Anderson tossed in eight each.
Douglas posted a 2-1 in its Thanksgiving tournament at Holly Pond. The Eagles knocked off Holly Pond and Cold Springs but lost to Cullman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.