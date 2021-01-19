A small army of volunteers prepares and packs meals destined for the front-line workers at Marshall County’s two hospitals.
Another cadre of volunteers delivers and distributes the meals.
All of this is done as an act of gratitude from area churches and several local donors.
LifePoint Church Pastor Matt Brooks and Giving BAK Foundation, in conjunction with local churches and businesses, have led the effort to support all hospital staff and their families for 10 weeks while COVID-19 numbers are high.
“We’ve received a ton of positive feedback from this project,” Brooks said Monday as workers put finishing touches on a smoked turkey pot pie meal.
Workers put together more than 1,100 meals once a week to be distributed to Marshall Medical Center North and South, and the Mid-City Center, which includes the Cancer Center and Wound Center. Beginning Jan. 18, the meals will alternate between the two campuses.
“This way we are able to keep doing this longer and feed the families,” he said.
Jan. 18 saw the team cook 375 meals to feed Marshall Medical Center South. About 30 volunteers showed up at LifePoint to cook the meals and an additional team of volunteers distributed the meals.
During the project, frontline workers have been treated to roasted turkey, pork loin and ham dinners. Still to come are chicken dinners and a chicken parmesan meal.
Duke Spain, of Giving BAK Foundation, said the project is unlike anything he has done in the two years Giving BAK has been in operation.
“Usually we deploy to natural disasters,” Spain said. “We have provided meals when food was needed while others worked to restore power and other utilities.
“But this project is all about gratitude. The food is not a necessity. We are wanting to serve our front-line workers and show them how much they are supported and appreciated.”
Spain said at the end of the 10-week project, organizers will look at the needs and desires of the hospital staff, as outlined by Marshall Medical Center Foundation leaders.
“It may be that there are different needs by that time,” he said. “It will also depend on funding and donors.”
Currently, donations are used to purchase groceries and Spain uses food donations he has on hand, such as turkeys, to plan the meals.
Each family meal pack will feed up to six people and costs about $12.
Businesses helping include Colormasters, Sand Mountain Toyota, Wholesalecars.com, D&F Equipment Sales Inc., Citizens Bank and Trust, Sand Mountain Pest Control, and others who wish to remain anonymous.
Donations may be made through the Giving BAK Foundation website at www.givingbak.org. The website has a link to online giving.
If donors prefer, donations may be made to any of the participating churches, LifePoint, Connect Church, Compassion City Church, Albertville First Baptist and Guntersville Methodist churches. Be sure to note the donations go to Giving BAK Foundation.
Another need Brooks wants to see filled is the need for handmade labels. Each meal receives a handmade sticker (when available). Many labels were created by LifePoint youth, but members of the public are welcome to create labels showing their gratitude, support and prayers for frontline workers and their families.
Families or groups are encouraged to purchase Avery labels Style #6427 (2x4 inches in size) and decorate them with prayers, pictures and well wishes. An estimated 6,000 will be needed in the coming weeks.
“It’s a very personal touch we want to give them,” Brooks said. “The labels will be stuck on each box, letting the family know we love them and are praying for them.
“It is a great opportunity to get families involved.”
Spain said the stickers are “almost more important than the food.”
“It’s a good way to get children involved and engaged,” Spain said.
