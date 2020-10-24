FYFFE — Seven different Fyffe players scored touchdowns as the Red Devils shut out Asbury 54-0 Friday at Paul Benefield Stadium at Ridgeway-Long Field.
Fyffe, the top ranked team in Class 3A, won its 39th straight game to improve to 9-0. The win was also Fyffe’s 57th consecutive regular season win which broke the state record for regular season wins according to Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
Brodie Hicks, the only Red Devil to score more than one touchdown, put the Red Devils on the board with a 4-yard touchdown run on the fourth play of the game. Brody Dalton kicked the first of his two PAT’s in the game.
Fyffe led 27-0 after one quarter as Will Stephens added an 11-yard touchdown run, Ike Rowell a 43-yard score and Malachi Mize a 53-yard touchdown run in the opening stanza.
Kyle Dukes scored on an 8-yard run and Hicks added his second touchdown on a 56-yard run in the second quarter as Fyffe built a 40-0 halftime lead.
Hunter Machen scored on a 45-yard run in the third quarter and Riley McBride a 31-yard touchdown run late in the game to round out the scoring.
Yahir Balcazar kicked four extra points.
The Red Devil offense rolled to 512 total yards, all on the ground while the defense held Asbury to minus 8 total yards and one first down.
Hicks led Fyffe with 126 yards on seven carries while Dukes added 108 yards on five carries.
Fyffe travels to Class 6A Scottsboro Friday for the first ever meeting against the Wildcats. Asbury (1-8, 1-5) closes out its season hosting Ragland.
