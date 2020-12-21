Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged a Horton man with several sex-abuse related charges.
According to a release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Bobby Atchley, of Horton, was charged on Dec. 10 with second-degree sexual abuse, first- and second-degree sodomy and enticing a child for immoral purposes.
He was booked into the Marshall County Jail and later released on a $25,000 cash bond.
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the charged stemmed from an ongoing investigation utilizing the Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Human Resources and Marshall County Child Advocacy Center.
