Traffic will be impacted by two different paving projects scheduled this week in Boaz.
On Tuesday, work began at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Alabama 168. During work hours, the inside lanes (or passing lanes) of U.S. 431 will be closed and all lanes of Alabama 168 will be closed to all through traffic and left turns, according to Seth Burkett, Alabama Department of Transportation North Region Public Information Officer.
Right turns will still be permitted in all directions. Traffic signals will be temporarily placed in flash mode to allow continuous flow on U.S. 431, Burkett said.
Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day – weather permitting – and is expected to last two days.
Once work at U.S. 431 and Alabama 168 is complete, workers will move to Butler Avenue at U.S. 431, near Walmart.
Again, the inside lanes of U.S. 431 will be closed and only right turns will be allowed.
Work is expected to take an additional two days to complete.
Burkett said motorists should expect delays and plan to use alternate routes if possible.
Reduce speed and be prepared to merge in and around the work sites.
New highway safety laws went into effect July 1, 2021. In order to protect the lives of road construction and maintenance workers, the fine for any moving traffic violation committed in a construction zone where workers are present will result in a $250 fine or double the regular fine, whichever is greater.
The Alabama Legislature amended the construction zone law this year as the number of injury and fatal crashes in work zones increased in2020. Preliminary number for 2020 show 2,378 work zone crashes in Alabama, resulting in 19 fatalities and 616 injuries. The numbers include road workers and motorists.
“The law calls them workers, some may call them employees, but it’s more important we recognize they are moms, dads, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters that need to be able to go home to their families,” said Jeff Webb of Ozark Striping Company Inc., and current president of the Alabama Road Builders Association. “We believe this law will help bring change to driver’s unsafe driving habits.”
ARBA gives the following work zone safe driving tips:
• Drive alert. Don’t drive while distracted by texting, eating or other activities that take you hands off the wheel. Look for highway workers, reduced speed limits and changes to the roadway.
• Move over. Give workers more space if the roadway allows.
• Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you.
