Gun sales have been on the rise in recent months, but many longtime and new weapon owners might not be familiar with proper firearm usage and safety. That’s why the Sardis City Police Department is holding a firearms safety class for local women who want to know how to safely wield a gun in the event they need to defend themselves.
Sardis City Police Chief Will Alexander said he’s spoken with several women who said they hope by taking a class with well-trained law enforcement officers they can overcome their fear of firearms.
“A lot of [women] are scared of guns,” Alexander said. “I know several of the ones that are in the class said they didn’t like guns, but with the way things are, they don’t really have [another] way to protect themselves.”
Through the gun safety class, Alexander said he hopes to promote “common sense” over fear and to encourage law-abiding citizens to consider guns as more of a “tool” than simply a dangerous weapon.
“A gun by itself is just a tool. If you use it the right way and you use it with common sense, it’s not going to be an issue,” the chief said. “What we want to do is help people around here get over their fears with stuff like that and understand that if they need to protect themself that’s the way to go.”
So far, Alexandar said the class hasn’t been filling up as quickly as it has in the past, possibly due to lingering fears of the coronavirus. However he anticipates a full class and already has had women from their early 20s to late 70s sign up for the class.
The class will be held at Sardis City Hall starting at 8 a.m. next Saturday, May 29. Ray Cumby will be instructing the course and will be joined by the Etowah County Sheriff and other local officials. The cost to participate is $20 per person due the day of class. Spaces are limited, Alexander said. To register, call 256-302-4656 or 256-593-6492, ext. 3. Participants will need to bring a handgun, 50 rounds of ammunition, eye and ear protection, hat and bottled water.
Aside from learning about gun safety, the chief said the class also serves as a great opportunity for civilians to meet and interact with their local police force.
“I think it’s a great way for the community to get to know the officers that they don’t know,” Alexander said. “Maybe it’ll build some confidence in us…, and on the same token we’ll meet a few people we didn’t know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.